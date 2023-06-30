Broadlinc, the newest provider in Whitesville and Fordsville, announced the launch of free WiFi service at Whitesville Park. This high-speed internet connection is available to all park visitors.
Utilizing a combination of cutting-edge cable and wireless networking technology, Broadlinc has connected several park buildings to create a robust and expansive WiFi network.
The introduction of free WiFi at Whitesville Park is set to significantly improve the visitor experience. Visitors can engage in livestreaming, recording and uploading photos to social media platforms, and making high-quality video calls using popular services such as FaceTime and various social media platforms.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.