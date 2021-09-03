Anna Sue Maurice will soon be on display in bright lights on Broadway in New York City.
The 7-year-old Owensboro girl was recently selected to be part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation on Sept. 18.
Her photo was chosen from 2,100 entries. It will be displayed among the 500 images of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome that are being showcased.
The presentation will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month. It will be livestreamed from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on the NDSS Facebook page.
Cindy Wimsatt, Anna Sue’s mother, said she is excited about this opportunity for her daughter. It not only will help showcase the Owensboro area and its plethora of opportunities for unique families like hers, but it also will also help motivate and encourage others.
When Wimsatt first learned of her daughter’s diagnosis, she said she was overwhelmed. Anna Sue has had to undergo countless procedures, including 10 surgeries.
It can be a scary time, Wimsatt said.
“We are blessed in this area to have organizations like (Green River Area Down Syndrome Association),” said Wimsatt, citing the friendships and support she has received over the years as having been immeasurable.
That’s why she hopes Anna Sue’s name and photo being in the spotlight can help promote GRADSA and it’s 2021 Buddy Walk, which has been so beneficial for Wimsatt and her family.
“This is a great way to bring awareness to our community and our organization,” she said.
Wimsatt hopes that new parents may see this opportunity as a way to become involved with GRADSA, or to find hope if they are feeling discouraged.
“Maybe they can see this and think, ‘She can do it, I can, too,’ ” Wimsatt said.
The NDSS said Anna Sue’s “photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square,” and that the one-hour video of images helps to “promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.”
The Times Square presentation also kicks off the National Buddy Walk Program, according to the NDSS.
Daviess County’s 2021 Buddy Walk is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 23 in McConnell Plaza.
For more information about the organization or the Buddy Walk, visit www.gradsa.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
