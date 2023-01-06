It was Thanksgiving Day and Jerry Morris, a seventh-grade classmate and I were playing football in his backyard with a big sweet potato.
It was one of the spuds his mom was planning to use as part of her Turkey Day dinner. Without going into a lot of detail, it was not a very good substitute for a football.
Regardless, Jerry tossed the potato across the yard to me, I caught it and started to run for what I hoped would be a touchdown. About halfway I slipped on some wet grass, fell flat and most of Jerry fell across my right arm.
Needless to say, both bones between the wrist and elbow were broken. I was hurting, scared and about a half mile from home. It would be a long walk and the next walk to the hospital would be even longer.
At the hospital, we learned a doctor was not immediately available.
With no doctor-slamming intended, that wait would take up the better part of four hours. We later found out the delay was caused by the traditional Owensboro High, and Henderson Turkey Day game.
Regardless, the emergency room arm-setting procedure was completed and Mom and I made our way home.
A few weeks passed and with no medical intelligence to assist me, I told Mom I believed there was a problem in my right arm and the bone structure did not feel right.
Mom took me back to the hospital and an x-ray determined the original setting procedure was mishandled and the arm would have be re-broken and re-set.
Once upon a time there was a young boy who thought his life had come to an end.
“Hey doctor,” he asked while again back on a table in that emergency room with somebody ready to re-break his arm. “How are you folks going to go about this re-breaking thing?”
That caught the doctor a little bit off guard.
More from this section
“Well son,” he said in a way that jumped around the not-so-pleasant language. “We’ll put you to sleep and the rest really won’t be that bad.”
It could have been if I had told him I was a light sleeper. But I didn’t.
Jerry later told me his mom washed and peeled that one potato but he couldn’t eat any of the sweet potato pie it went into.
I never was told how my arm was re-broken but ever since that day some 77 years ago I had nightmares about my right arm being placed on a flat surface and somebody at the hospital standing nearby with a sledgehammer in his hand.
And while on the subject of broken arms, I remember being held after school on a blistery cold day for failing to do homework the day before. While enduring that punishment, I was worried that my mom might be doing some work that was my responsibility. And sorrowfully I was right.
Not knowing when I would be home, Mom took it on herself to carry in the night’s supply of coal.
Just steps away from our backyard, I saw Mom carrying a large and very heavy bucket of coal toward the back door. Unable to see where she was walking because of holding the bucket in front of her with both hands, she stepped into a small hole and fell hard to the ground.
Struggling to get up, she was hurting and crying and she had a broken her left arm.
Running to her side and helping her into the kitchen, I apologized for not being home to do my job. I spoke those words with tears running down my face.
“Don’t worry son,” she said. “It was not your fault.”
And make no mistake about it. I was a busy young man until Mom was out of that cast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.