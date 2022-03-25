Brandon Brooks has been named the new College View Middle School principal, the school’s site-based decision making council announced Thursday afternoon.
Brooks, assistant principal at East View Elementary School, has been working with the district since 2016. He steps into this role following the departure of Jennifer Crume, who was named the Daviess County Public Schools director of secondary education in July 2021. He will begin his new role July 1.
“I took the scenic route to becoming an educator,” Brooks said following the announcement. “I graduated college with a business administration degree, but didn’t like what I was doing, so I went back to school to become a teacher.”
He said being a teacher is one of the most rewarding jobs because educators have a chance to create change through students. Working especially with middle school students has been something he has particularly enjoyed, because he has the chance to guide them through some potentially difficult years.
Brooks said he is excited, humbled and nervous to step into his new position, but he is ready to extend his leadership to the middle school level.
“I am excited to start building relationships” with the College View family, he said. “I am just looking forward to continuing the path to academic excellence that College View has been working toward. I am very humbled and pleased they have entrusted me to take the responsibility of leading staff, students, families and the community into the next chapter.”
Before coming to the district, he worked as the middle school district lead for Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports at Jefferson County Public Schools. He also served as the behavior coach and PBIS lead at Westport Middle School in Louisville. He began his teaching career as a an educator of kids with emotional behavior disorders in the Fayette County Public Schools system.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 2007, a master’s degree in learning behavior disorders from Georgetown College in 2011 and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Kentucky University in 2013. He is a 2002 graduate of Daviess County High School.
Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant principal for human services, said the College View site-based decision making council completed the selection process for the school’s new principal with integrity and passion.
In Brooks they have found a leader who will prepare students to be successful in life, she said.
“Brandon is a great addition to the secondary principal group, having served as a leader in our district for the past six years, and brings a strong leadership background from Jefferson and Fayette counties,” Shutt said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge in behavior and student achievement, heart and passion for students to his new role.
“Brandon is an outstanding person and a great leader.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
