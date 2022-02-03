Two brothers from California bring classic rock and roll to the State Theater stage this weekend with the Everly Brothers Experience.
“There would be no Everly Brothers without the rich history of beautiful places like Kentucky,” said Dylan Zmed of the Everly Brothers Experience. “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate Don and Phil’s iconic music and pivotal influence so close to where it all began for their parents, Ike and Margaret.”
He said it’s important to keep their story alive.
“For the patrons at the State Theater, know that we are not impersonators, our aim is to honor their brotherly legacy through our own spirits and we hope we do that for you when you come see us,” Zmed said.
Zachary and Dylan Zmed along with drummer Burleigh Drummond have been performing Everly Brothers music since 2016. Music from the 1950s and 1960s is nostalgic for the duo whose parents raised them on this era. The duo’s father is actor Adrian Zmed (best known for “Bachelor Party” and starring alongside William Shatner in “T.J. Hooker”) and their mother, Barbara, was a teacher in a Los Angeles suburb.
Show promoter Clay Campbell said this show is a trip back in time to the era when the Don and Phil Everly dominated the country and rock music charts.
“It was crazy they had four big huge No. 1 hits in a row,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the 1950s was a magical time. The Everly Brothers were on the charts alongside Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Bill Haley and the Comets.
“Their music was on every jukebox in every town and city and village in America, and all around the world,” he said.
The Everly Brothers are from the Muhlenberg County community of Central City. Campbell said he thinks when the Zmed brothers perform in Kentucky the audience always feels a connection to the duo.
“It’s a magical kind of show, the harmonies and the blend of the Everly Brothers had was absolutely amazing and this group recreates that experience like nothing that you’ve ever seen before,” Campbell said.
He said shows like this are nostalgia for the older crowd and younger audiences like coming to listen to the music from their parents’ and grandparents’ generations.
The Everly Brothers Experience is 7 p.m. Friday at the State Theater in Elizabethtown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $33 to $55.
For tickets or information, call 270-234-8258 or go to thestate270.org.
Becca Owsley can be reached at 270-505-1416 bowsley@thenewsenterprise.com.
