Greyson Brooks is only 8 years old, but he is already making a difference in Owensboro.
The Estes Elementary School third-grader delivered $350 worth of supplies to the school Wednesday in honor of his brother, Wyatt Brooks, who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2017.
“I did it for my brother who passed away at 4 months old,” Greyson said. “I wanted to donate the supplies to help the whole school.”
Greyson and his parents, Destiny Hayes and Jimmy Brooks, raised money through a fundraiser and purchased the school supplies with the money.
“It makes me really, really happy,” Greyson said. “I’ve been thinking about it, and then I got the idea and told it to my mom, and then we did it.
“We brought lots of paper, crayons, erasers and more stuff.”
Greyson said he would like to continue to help his fellow classmates and their families.
Wyatt would have entered kindergarten this year at Estes, and that thought sparked the idea to collect school supplies through a Facebook fundraiser.
“Nobody likes losing a baby, but if it’s something we can continue to do in his name, we would absolutely want to keep doing this,” Destiny Hayes said.
When Greyson told his mother about the idea, she said she was proud of him.
“He’s a super-duper sweet kid, and we’re just proud he wants to help everybody,” she said. “He’s only 8, but he knows there are people out there struggling.”
Ryan Williams, principal of Estes, said he is proud of Greyson for what he did for the school community.
“He has a big heart,” Williams said, “and we need more people like him in this world.”
