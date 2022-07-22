GREYSON DONATION

Third-grader Greyson Brooks looks through some of the school supplies Thursday he bought for students at Estes Elementary School with money from a fundraiser to honor his little brother, Wyatt Brooks, who died from SIDS.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Greyson Brooks is only 8 years old, but he is already making a difference in Owensboro.

The Estes Elementary School third-grader delivered $350 worth of supplies to the school Wednesday in honor of his brother, Wyatt Brooks, who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2017.

