Charlie Broughton has been named the new assistant superintendent of student services for Daviess County Public Schools, effective immediately.
Prior to being selected for this role, Broughton served as the district’s director of student services.
Broughton said Tuesday that his day-to-day duties would remain largely the same, aside from being on the superintendent’s Senior Leadership Team and leading the Student Services Leadership Team.
“I will be working more directly with (DCPS Superintendent) Matt Robbins on some bigger ticket items,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest change.
“Previously, if there were important issues beyond everything running as smoothly as possible, I would be directed to Amy Shutt, assistant superintendent for human services.”
Some of Broughton’s work will include coordinating and managing the electronic Student Information System and work with principals, teachers and parents/guardians in response to attendance or social/behavioral concerns. This includes the identification of potential truancy and dropout issues and implementation of steps and programs to prevent and mitigate those issues.
Broughton said he is very excited to be in this new role.
“Being in education for as long as I have, I’ve been doing this for 26 years, I hope I have made and will continue to make a positive difference in what I’ve done,” he said. “It’s nice that there’s some payoff here. I’m moving up on the educational ladder, so to speak.”
Prior to receiving the new assistant superintendent offer, Broughton had pursued his superintendent certification.
“I hoped that I (would have) the opportunity to, at minimum, move into an assistant superintendent role,” he said.
In his new position, Broughton will oversee the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, director of student services for secondary education and assistant director of student services and the director of transportation. He will also serve as the district athletic director, ensuring schools and coaches are compliant with KHSAA.
Robbins said Broughton’s former position — director of student services — will be dissolved.
“We have no intention of hiring a director to fill that role,” said Robbins, who couldn’t say what would have happened to Broughton’s position if he hadn’t been selected for the assistant superintendent position. “That’s playing a hypothetical. Under the circumstances, this was the best option.”
Robbins said there is a $10,000 salary increase from the director to the assistant superintendent position.
Robbins added that he did speak with three applicants. In addition to Broughton, there were two candidates who were external from the district.
“Based on the applicants’ experiences at all levels, particularly at the district level, there was a difference between them and Broughton,” Robbins said.
Dale Stewart, Daviess County Board of Education chairman, said Broughton was a good choice for the position.
Stewart added that he has known Broughton since he moved to the district his senior year of high school.
“His father was an employee here,” Stewart said. “(Charlie) has done an excellent job. He was at Hancock County for awhile, and he’s always done an excellent job no matter where he’s been. He’s well qualified, and I’m glad he’s in the position.”
As director of student services, Broughton oversaw the district’s transportation department, which he’ll continue to do in the assistant superintendent position.
When asked if the transportation issues at the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year caused hesitation in offering Broughton the position, both Robbins and Stewart said no.
“This new position elevates his stature, and it commands more authority,” Robbins said.
Robbins said the reason for creating a third assistant superintendent position was to be able to sit down with personnel who are over the three main areas of the district — instruction, human resources and student services — and discuss them.
Broughton joins Shutt and Jana Beth Francis, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, as the district’s three assistant superintendents.
Robbins said Broughton has a depth and breadth of experience in leadership that makes him a unique choice.
“He’s been a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, director of secondary education and director of student services,” he said. “It’s rare, and we’re blessed to have someone of his caliber to draw upon.”
