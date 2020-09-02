Kirsten Ahnell believes music can heal, and especially during this time, everyone could use the shared experience of a concert to help convey emotions in a positive and constructive way.
That’s why she, and other area musicians, have organized another Brown Bag Concert, which will take place at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Trinity Episcopal Church, at 720 Ford Ave. Social distancing will be designated by parking spots, and masks are requested while attendees are moving around.
The Brown Bag Concerts began in 2018 as a way to provide free entertainment during lunch breaks or to those who need a musical release throughout their day. They continue to be offered at no cost and are open to everyone.
The 45-minute concert will feature Shepard Brass, University of Evansville’s faculty brass group, with performing members Tim Ziefer, Kevin Wilson, Emily Britton, Ken Steinsultz, Joshua Britton and Ross Ericsson. They will be performing music of composers John Philip Sousa, Leonard Bernstein, Ralph Vaughn Williams and more.
Joshua Britton said the program on Thursday is comprised of mostly American music, with the exception of Williams’ ”Rhosymedre.”
“Listeners will hear a ‘Killer Tango’ as well as a ‘Hoe-down,’ ” he said. “Also on the docket is one the most recognizable jazz tunes of all time, the classic ‘Take the ‘A’ Train,’ an early ragtime tune, a ‘Roaring Twenties’ medley, and selections from Leonard Bernstein’s ‘West Side Story.’ ”
Ahnell, a local clarinetist who teaches at Kentucky Wesleyan College, has performed with area orchestras, including Owensboro’s, for the past 30 years. She said the Brown Bag Lunch Concert series fulfills many needs, including providing entertainment.
Ahnell feels strongly about bringing music to the public and having performers talk about the music, their instruments and themselves, which is what led her to create the Brown Bag Concerts. It’s also what encourages her to continue them.
“Music is a shared experience, and live performances with an audience is something that has connected us for thousands of years,” Ahnell said. “Since the onset of the coronavirus, many musicians have lost their jobs or been furloughed indefinitely. Not only are musicians suffering financially, they are feeling the emptiness of not being able to perform.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
