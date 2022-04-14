Kenny Brown, former market executive of First Kentucky Bank, has been announced as the new market president for Farmers Bank & Trust Company in McLean County.
Brown began his post as market president on March 11.
In this role, Brown leads the staff at the bank’s offices in Calhoun and Livermore and hopes to help further business development efforts while also overseeing day to day operations with attempts to “grow business” and meet with existing clients while also using his efforts to gain new ones.
Brown also serves as the primary commercial, agriculture, and mortgage lender.
A lifelong resident of Bremen in Muhlenberg County, Brown notes familial connections to McLean County and is looking forward to working in the county and getting involved in the community.
After graduating from Bremen High School in 1982, Brown earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from Western Kentucky University in 1986 before becoming an alumnus of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University (LSU).
It was during his time at WKU that he got his first job in banking as a teller in 1985 at First Kentucky Bank in Central City where he became fascinated by the field.
“...I was just trying to find a part-time job … during the summer … and when I went to work at First Kentucky, I became very interested in banking,” Brown said. “...I really had not thought about going into banking, but it worked out great for me.”
Before his summer stint came to a close, Brown was offered a position as a loan officer post graduation by then-president Dennis Kirtley.
Brown’s experience in banking since has been primarily in management and as a lender with a focus on residential mortgages.
He’s also served as a lender and branch manager at Old National Bank in Central City and Greenville for about 10 years.
“We’re blessed to have Kenny on our team. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience, but more than that, Kenny’s just a great guy,” said Wade Berry, chief executive officer of Farmers Bank & Trust Company per a press release. “He’s a listener. He’s the type of person you know you can trust. The people of McLean County are going to enjoy getting to know Kenny Brown.”
Brown notes that the traits of listening and trust are vital for success.
“I think you have to listen in order to fully know the customer’s needs and what’s going to be best for them,” Brown said. “I just think that it makes for a good relationship ….”
Brown is looking forward to serving the people of the county and becoming acquainted with a place that he thinks best suits him, and admits to already feeling comfortable in his short time here thus far.
“It’s small town … which is what I love. I’m just a small town guy,” Brown said. “I never had any aspirations of working or living in a large city. I love the community. …It seems like a great place and I really enjoy it here.
“I’m really looking forward to meeting more folks and getting out and about ….”
Above all, Brown is hoping to prosper in a number of facets.
“...We want to be more of a presence in McLean County … and to grow our business,” Brown said. “...We want to be able to serve the folks of McLean County as needed.”
