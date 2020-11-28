Carlie Brown has been named the new Owensboro Public Schools director of personnel, effective Dec. 7.
Brown will be replacing Lisa McCarty, who will be retiring as the chief operations officer for the district on Jan. 1.
Brown said accepting this position “solidifies that sense of home” that is important to her.
“I was born and raised in Owensboro, and went all the way through the Owensboro Public Schools system, from Sutton until I graduated in 1999 from Owensboro High School,” she said. “I married a military man and moved around, and we found our way back to Owensboro.”
Brown has a bachelor of arts degree from Western Kentucky University and a master’s degree in human relations from Walden University. In her new position at OPS, she will be leading the human resources team in recruiting, hiring, training, and retaining diverse and quality employees, as well as managing assigned operations in accordance with district policies. She will also be providing information for the board of education, superintendent, staff and employees, as well as the public, ensuring compliance to established policies, procedures and codes, and addressing a variety of administrative needs in the process, according to a press release from the district.
Brown said she has a passion for human resources and she understands the values and commitment to the students and personnel in the district.
“I hope I can provide a sense of security and a place people can come to find answers, and to talk through any concerns and compliments,” she said. “I am excited about the opportunity.”
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said Brown’s experience in human resources will transition well into this new role.
“We are always thrilled when we can bring a member of the OPS family home and I know that we have found a quality employee who will help grow our diverse workforce.”
The OPS director of personnel is a newly-created position to fulfill those duties that previously were assigned to McCarty.
McCarty also oversaw maintenance and food service, which have been re-assigned in recent years.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.