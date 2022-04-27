Owensboro native Marty Brown, a country music singer-songwriter and member of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Class of 2022, will be holding an album release party for his record, "I'm a Country Boy," from 3-5 p.m. May 13 at The Creme Coffee House, 109 E. Second St.
Brown will be selling his record, along with t-shirts, at the event.
