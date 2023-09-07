Though Brittany Samsil is still getting acquainted with becoming an Owensboro resident since moving to the county in 2021, she continues to make a name for herself in the art world by selling her works throughout the country.
Originally hailing from Vero Beach, Florida, Samsil, 33, started her art journey at the age of 6 with some help from her mother, an artist in her own right.
“I always had the resources to create something in the house because that’s what (my mom) did,” Samsil said. By 12 years old, Samsil started showcasing her creations in art shows and eventually began expanding her portfolio through different techniques and mediums — leading her to become known for black and white portraits, resin work and specializing in charcoal, abstracts and epoxy art. Samsil, who spent a majority of her life growing up in Evansville, said while she was active with her artwork, some didn’t see eye-to-eye with her style and art became “the only class I got in trouble in” while enrolled as a student at Central High School. “I actually failed art (my junior year),” she laughed. “(My teacher and I) butted heads on a lot of the assignments and what he wanted us to do. “So he would give us an assignment and I would do it, but I’d do it with my own twist; and he was like, ‘No.’ ”
Samsil’s senior year proved to be much different.
“I went into my next year, and (my teacher) just adored me,” she said. “She made a portfolio for college and everything.” After graduating from Central, Samsil attended Henderson Community College and obtained her private investigator license and found a career in law enforcement, effectively putting her art on the backburner. But around the age of 26, Samsil picked up the paint brush again and noticed she could make art her livelihood based on the growth of people buying her works. “I just started selling a lot of paintings (and) displaying,” she said. “My nervousness was that I have two children that I take care of, and (I was worried) about (finances). … But after a few years, I (realized) I made enough to support us on just this alone.”
Samsil founded her own business, simply titled “Art By Brittany,” in 2019 before making the leap to full-time artist by the age of 30.
Since then, Samsil has been featured in a number of art shows and vendor fairs throughout the tri-state and has had her work prominently displayed in businesses like the Brew Bridge, Don Mario’s, Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits, Sassafras, Bokeh Lounge and Franklin Street Pizza Factory — both in Evansville — and in “random states as well.” While Samsil may work from the comfort of her own home, she stays busy each hour of the day starting at 4 a.m. and doesn’t finish until her children get back from school about 12 hours later.
She also dedicates time to other aspects that are vital in being a successful small business owner. “I try to set out days for marketing as well (and updating) my website,” she said. “I have to set up posts throughout the week for upcoming vendor events. “There’s a lot to it.”
Samsil actively works on clients’ customized commission work while also offering a wide variety of finished pieces available for purchase on her website — all of which have gained attention beyond the states of Indiana and Kentucky.
“I’ve sold to every state in the United States,” Samsil said. “... It feels really good, but that’s how it started originally. I sold way more to other states than I sold locally, as odd as that sounds. “Texas and Florida are my biggest buying states, and the first painting I ever had commissioned was shipped to Florida.”
Outside of art, Samsil has been active in volunteerism throughout her life and donates 30% of her yearly profit to a different local nonprofit organization like the Albion Fellows Bacon Center, a shelter for abused women and children in Evansville. “It’s purposeful to me because I’ve always done volunteer work; and when I became a full-time artist, I didn’t have that time to donate,” she said. “I wanted to give back somehow.”
Though there can be hard days, Samsil keeps herself motivated by simply doing what she feels she was born to do. “I just wake up and work,” she laughed. “... I feel fulfilled painting. I feel very passionate about it.”
For more information about Samsil and her work, visit artbybrittanysamsil.com and facebook.com/brittanymixedmedia.
