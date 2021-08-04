The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association has set the date for its 23rd annual Buddy Walk that is expected to bring a large crowd to McConnell Plaza.
The annual Buddy Walk, according to Executive Director Tiffany Thrash, is not only GRADSA’s biggest fundraiser, but it is also the largest nonprofit gathering in Owensboro each year, typically bringing out a crowd of about 3,000 people.
The event, she said, is meant to showcase the talents and strengths of GRADSA children and adults while helping to provide awareness and education about Down syndrome.
“This is the most anticipated event of the year for individuals with Down syndrome and especially their families,” she said. “Our kids and adults are involved throughout the community. They play sports, they go to church, they are in youth groups, they go to school, but this is really the event of the year where they are the feature of the event. They really are the stars of the show that day.”
The walk will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 23.
Thrash, who started working with GRADSA around four years ago, said the event has increased “tremendously” throughout the past several years.
“We have just really grown, our fundraising has really grown and the community has just jumped on board,” she said. “It makes it super fun.”
The fundraising goal this year is $120,000. Thrash said the event brought in about $122,000 in 2019, but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, donations dropped to about $89,000.
The hope, she said, is to increase that amount and get it back up to where it was pre-pandemic.
“It was still a successful year considering all of the shutdowns, mandates and restrictions. I mean, it was a good year, but it was down almost $30,000 from the previous year,” she said.
Thrash said GRADSA has likely already passed the halfway point to its total goal.
This year’s event will look somewhat different from previous years, Thrash said. A free lunch will not be served this year due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
Instead of attendees waiting in a long line where social distancing might be more difficult, she said there will be food trucks available at the event.
Additionally, she said the organization is incorporating “GRADSA’s Got Talent” this year, showcasing performances from children and adults with the organization.
“It really means our kids and adults being able to show off their abilities to not only their friends and family, but beyond,” Thrash said. “From the moment it starts, they are on the stage, hands-on involved and able to show off their strengths, and that’s really something that our families love to see.”
The event will feature an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9:50 a.m. Live music and performances will be available throughout the day, along with family-friendly activities.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.