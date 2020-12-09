A lot of businesses are struggling in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Budget Blinds of Owensboro is having a good year, Melissa Edmonds, who owns the local franchise with her husband, Jared, said recently.
“Business hasn’t been terrible during the pandemic,” she said. “A lot of people are working from home. And they’re seeing things daily that they’ve put on the backburner. So, they decide to go ahead and do it.”
Edmonds said, “One woman had converted a bedroom into an office. She said it was cold in there and she needed a window treatment. So, she called us.”
Owensboro homebuilders have seen a strong year in 2020.
And Edmonds said, “Our new homes business has been pretty consistent. We’ve done more business this year than last year.”
She and her husband bought the local franchise in September 2017.
“I’ve always been very interested in home design and decorating,” Edmonds said. “But we decided to go with Budget Blinds because my sister and her husband in Terre Haute had a franchise and we liked what we saw.”
She said, “Now, we wish we’d done this years ago.”
There is no showroom.
The franchise operates out of a warehouse unit at 7100 U.S. 431.
“We do in-home consultation,” Edmonds said. “We come to people’s houses and bring a van full of samples to their homes.”
She said, “We can show them how the blinds look in their homes. It’s difficult to take your paint, your lighting and your couch into a store when you shop for blinds. This way, you can see them in your home.”
Edmonds said, “We carry blinds from between 40 and 50 vendors. We have 10 in the van at any time, but we have more in our warehouse. And we can show them samples from other vendors.”
She said, “We do everything from one window to an entire office building. Sometimes, we do one window and then they decide to do more. Eventually, we may do the whole house.”
The pandemic hit home for the business last month.
“In November, we had to quarantine for 14 days,” Edmonds said. “One family that we had installed blinds for called and said they had tested positive. And one of our installers tested positive, so we had to shut down for 14 days.”
She said, “We wear masks, use sanitizer and tell people not to be in the same room with the installer. So far, other than that, we’ve had no problems.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
