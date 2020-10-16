Speaker David Osborne, leader of the GOP-controlled Kentucky House of Representatives, said Thursday that legislators face the challenge of writing a one-year budget next year with revenue projections that are, at best, uncertain.
“It’s daunting to know that we are going to be doing a budget under the most bizarre circumstances imaginable, where we’re still going to have very little confidence in the (revenue) numbers that we get,” Osborne, a Prospect Republican, said during a stop at the Homebuilders Association of Owensboro office on Wathen’s Crossing.
Osborne, 2nd District U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie and GOP state lawmakers were on-hand for a listening session with area officials. Osborne also laid out priorities for the upcoming session, which include passing a bill or bills that would regulate how governors issue states of emergency and emergency orders.
The pandemic shut down the 2020 budget session early, so lawmakers only had time to pass a one-year budget with plans to craft a budget for fiscal year 2021-22 when they return to Frankfort in January.
Osborne said lawmakers get their budget numbers from the Consensus Forecast Group. In May, the agency estimated the state would have a $456.7 million revenue shortfall through the end of the year.
CFG officials “will freely admit it’s almost impossible to model this,” Osborne said.
Writing a budget, while “at every step of the way, we are going to have to question the reliability of the numbers we’re using, is very difficult,” Osborne said.
There are no recent projections on revenue, Osborne said. “Our revenues actually remain very strong when you look at year over year revenues. But there’s no way to project off of those because we know so much of it is based on stimulus money and one-time monies, which we know is going to end.”
With federal stimulus money tapering off, the CFG will hopefully have a better revenue projection by mid-December, Osborne said.
When asked if the state needed additional federal dollars, Osborne said no, adding that the state already has to repay federal dollars it borrowed to bolster the state’s unemployment insurance funds. In June, the state borrowed $865 million in federal dollars after the state’s unemployment insurance fund ran out.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has “no plan” to repay those dollars. “Absent another plan that will fall squarely on the back of our small businesses and job creators,” Osborne said.
Guthrie said there are currently stimulus talks taking place in Washington, and Guthrie said he expects the Senate to vote on a $500 billion bill next week that would specifically address direct COVID-19 issues, such as funding for personal protective equipment.
“When the first CARES act was passed, it was expected ... that (the pandemic) would be done by warm weather,” Guthrie said. The federal government does need to address state funding “where federal policy put a burden on the states.”
“What we don’t want to do ... and I don’t think the American people want us to do, is bail out states for pre-COVID spending decisions,” Guthrie said.
Any future federal funds need to relate to “the virus directly,’ Osborne said.
State GOP lawmakers have prefiled several bills that would limit a governor’s ability to declare a state of emergency and to issue executive orders. When asked if issuing orders during an emergency wasn’t one of the governor’s duties, Osborne said emergency powers “are granted by the legislature.”
“Certainly we need, and should have, a strong and empowered governor,” Osborne said. “But I believe when you have a statute that arguably provides for nine or 10 months of changing laws and creating laws, I think the legislature ... should be consulted.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
