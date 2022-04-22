The budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 that city commissioners discussed Thursday contains salary increases for city employees, particularly police officers. The new budget will keep the city’s tax rates at their current levels.

The budget, which will be approved next month, includes a 15% raise for OPD officers, which would raise the entry-level pay for officers from $45,909 to $52,197.

Officials are preparing a budget in good financial times. Daviess County’s unemployment rate is below the state and national average at 3.1%, and county employment is at about 45,000 workers. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the economy in 2020, employment fell to 40,000 workers.

“We are fortunate to have some local employers who have done well, or even thrived, during the pandemic,” City Manager Nate Pagan said.

The $65.827 million budget does not contain much in the way of new major projects. Instead, Pagan told commissioners the staff had followed the commission’s direction to make raises for city workers a priority.

“You’ve made clear you want to take care of our people, law enforcement in particular,” Pagan said.

Overall, spending on personnel will increase 9.2% under the new budget, while capitol projects spending will decline by 51.6%. Earlier this week, commissioners approved undertaking three projects using $8.3 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which means they won’t be paid for out of city coffers.

Most city employees, except law enforcement, will receive 7.5% raises. That will be doubled for OPD officers.

“That’s probably the biggest annual increase they have ever received,” Pagan said.

The raises are “in line, albeit marginally lower, than a lot of other agencies have proposed for the fiscal year,” Human Resources Director Josh Bachmeier told commissioners.

The city has the most turnover in OPD officers, 911 dispatchers and transit service workers.

The proposed raise for officers “is certainly an improvement,” Bachmeier said. “We do feel it necessary to take into consideration that (Kentucky State Police) has approved a $15,000 (annual) increase and will, for the first time, pay higher than the city.”

Police Chief Art Ealum said if the raise is approved, OPD salaries “will be slightly above everyone else” in the region, for a time. Ealum said those law enforcement agencies will also raise their salaries in order to compete for officers.

Commissioners have said previously that raises for officers are necessary for hiring and to keep experienced officers from moving to other departments or taking jobs in the private sector.

“OPD is 13 officers short,” Ealum said. “That means 24 to 25 short on the street,” because there are always some officers on medical, family or military leave, or undergoing training in the state law enforcement academy.

Bus drivers will see their starting pay increase from $33,996 to $39,470, while dispatcher pay will increase from $40,000 to $46,558.

Pay for part-time 911 dispatchers will increase by up to $2 an hour, depending on what shift they work. City 911 director Paul Nave said full-time dispatchers need a large pay increase to stem turnover.

“I’m at the 14% turnover rate,” Nave said. “I really need to shore (salaries) up so I can reduce that turnover rate.”

Agencies that use vehicles are budgeting for fuel costs to remain elevated for a while. For example, $64,000 of the Owensboro Fire Department’s $75,000 increase in supply costs for the coming year is for fuel, Chief James Howard said.

But other costs have declined.The city’s health insurance costs are expected to be $830,350 lower than during the current fiscal year.

Some projects in the budget include replacing the playground equipment at Moreland Park and an initiative by OFD to increase its water rescue capabilities. The budget also includes $2.250 million for paving and $500,000 for sidewalk maintenance.

The proposed budget would allocate $818,000 to local arts organizations. Social service groups would receive funds as well. The Senior Community Center would receive about $110,000, the Owensboro Asset Building Coalition would receive $4,700, and $338,000 would go to the United Way.

Mayor Tom Watson said commissioners should have a work session to discuss providing more funds to social service agencies. Pagan said the city has an agreement with United Way, where the agency determines how to allocate the city’s dollars to agencies.

“The Daniel Pitino Shelter got $730 last year from United Way,” Watson said. “If there’s not a need there, I don’t know where there is one.”

Regarding funds the city gives arts groups and what it allocates to social service agencies, “there’s a pretty big difference there,” Watson said. “I think we need to have a look at that.

“I just think we need to figure out how to increase the number of social service agencies we can help fund.”

Commissioners will hold first reading of the budget at their first meeting in May.

