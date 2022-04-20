One of the largest bourbon distillers in the world has filed a plan to expand its reach into Lawrenceburg, according to documents obtained via an open records request from the county’s planning and zoning office.

Buffalo Trace Distillery, which is located in Frankfort, has filed plans to build 24 barrel houses on Highway 151, about 2 miles from the Franklin County line. Once completed, the expansion would generate millions of dollars a year in whiskey and property taxes that will benefit each of the county’s taxing districts.

“I’m elated,” said Judge-Executive Orbrey Gritton, who on Friday afternoon praised the work done by the joint city and county economic development board and Mayor Troy Young in attracting Buffalo Trace into Anderson County.

“I cannot tell you how happy this makes me,” said Gritton. “These types of huge deals don’t come around very often, and it speaks well to how well our economic development board is doing and how well city and county government are collaborating to get things done.”

Mayor Troy Young, who in concert with Gritton, reshaped the former economic development board with a collection of local developers, experts in energy, real estate and others, echoed Gritton’s comments.

“This is the kind of things we’ve been striving for during the past few years, and this isn’t the last one we’re going to see,” said Young. “A big shout out to the economic development board and all of the people who have been working on this. They know how to attract business.”

Young said while the project is outside of city limits, it will still prove a benefit for all.

“I’m excited for what this will bring to all of our small businesses,” he said.

“Our motto is what’s good for the county is good for the city, and what’s good for the city is good for the county,” Gritton added.

The project, if approved, will be located on about 450 acres of land owned by Kerry and Lou Smith on Graefenburg Road. The Smiths have filed to have the property’s zone changed from agricultural to light industrial. A request for that change is scheduled to be considered by the Anderson County Planning and Zoning Board when it meets at 7 p.m. May 10 at the city council annex on Woodford Street. The meeting is open to the public.

The project will also require a conditional use permit, which can be obtained simultaneously with the zoning change.

Buffalo Trace barrel houses typically hold about 60,000 barrels each, meaning once all 24 are built, the company will store about 1.4 million barrels at the location. Each barrel produces about $4 annually in whiskey tax, which would equate to approximately $5.7 million each year. That money is spread across the county’s various taxing districts, with about 65% going to the school district, which currently pulls in about $1.2 million annually from bourbon stored by Wild Turkey.

Lucas Witt, the economic development board’s executive director and co-founder and partner of MWM Consulting of Lexington, said Buffalo Trace’s decision to expand into Anderson County speaks to how well positioned it is for growth and a sign of things to come.

“I think it will show Anderson County is open for business,” said Witt. “When a company of this size and nature decides to locate a project like this in your community, it sends a message to not only other companies, but also to the consulting firms around the region who advise individual companies on new location projects.”

Witt said the entire board played a role in persuading Buffalo Trace, as did other county officials.

“This project was pursued and worked on diligently for months,” he said. “It was a true collective effort. While the property is located in the county, not the city, it was an all heads on deck approach. Judge Gritton and Mayor Young worked together in a great way to show the Sazerac Company our willingness to assist in any way possible.

“Additionally, the EDA board, was heavily involved in recruiting the company to Anderson County. While my company MWM Consulting was in charge of bringing the right contacts and information to the table, individual members of the EDA board spared their volunteer time to help pull this together.

Lastly, both Judge Gritton and Mayor Young deployed their individual teams to assist on the project. The city and county attorneys, planning and zoning director, and the city engineer all played their roles in getting the project to where it is today.”

Witt also credited the Smiths.

“The sellers have been great to work with,” he said. “I truly believe they would not be selling this property if it wasn’t a project that would greatly benefit the community from an economic development perspective.”

Witt said while barrel houses are the objective, more could be done with the property.

“Potential future expansions on this site are not off the table and could be considered,” he said.

Board member and local developer Brad Smith was also credited for his work in recruiting Buffalo Trace. He said it’s something he has been pursuing for months.

“Around 10 months ago, a long-time business partner and good friend of mine, Jess Thompson, confidentially asked if I knew of any large land parcels that could be made available in Anderson County for a bourbon warehousing operation,” Smith said.

“After 34 years of being a businessman in Anderson County with particular focus on commercial and industrial real estate deals, I immediately recognized this was a very rare and fleeting opportunity. I wanted to do all I could to ensure Anderson County landed this deal and the jobs, tax revenues, industry relationships and future expansion growth that might come with it.”

Smith there were several reasons Buffalo Trace selected Anderson County.

First, our community’s long history in the bourbon business made us an obvious consideration,” he said. “Second, our local leaders, both city and county, along with the board members of ACF all went above and beyond to make sure Buffalo Trace knew that Anderson County wanted them in our community, supports them, and welcomed them with open arms, which is huge and may be the biggest single reason we landed this deal. “Third, our location to I-64 and being close to Buffalo Trace’s main operation in Frankfort was certainly a big plus for their expansion.

“I know first hand that this was a very competitive situation. We were competing for this opportunity against other counties and all three of these factors were crucial in us ultimately landing the deal.”

Highway 151 has long been the source of concerns for those who live along the narrow highway, which connects U.S. 127 in Lawrenceburg to I-64. Just days after the potential expansion was announced, state Rep. James Tipton announced the state will spend nearly $6.75 million making improvements to the highway. (See related story).