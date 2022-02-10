Ridley Cecil doesn’t consider himself to be much of an artist.
The seventh-grade student at Owensboro Middle School said he is more mathematically inclined, so when his art teacher suggested he and a classmate pursue something unique for their second semester of art, he jumped on board.
Ridley and Patrick Alexander, both 13, have been working with a robot for the past four weeks that has the capabilities to create art. The robot — a Hiwonder X arm 1S — can wield a paintbrush and complete basic movements. It is called Arthur, or Art for short.
According to the Hiwonder website, the robot is capable of gripping and sorting.
Patrick said the robot can be programmed to perform some basic movements, but they are still figuring out that function.
“It can remember some stuff, but they are simple movements,” he said.
The students are working on fine-tuning Art’s movements to make them smoother, but for now, the robot can hold a paintbrush, dip the brush into paint and create markings on canvas or paper.
“It’s limited in its dexterity, so I think it definitely could be a little more nimble,” Ridley said.
The robot is operated from a smartphone. It also came with a mouse and can be operated from a handheld game controller.
Ridley said with some improvements, or maybe a software upgrade, he thinks the robot could have a little more finesse.
Melanie Critchelow, OMS art teacher, said when she saw the two students were returning to her art class this semester, she wanted to think of something outside of the box in regards to programming to keep them engaged.
OMS also doesn’t have many engineering options for students, so she searched for a way to incorporate that into her art lessons.
She ordered Art, as well as a few other projects the two students will be building in the future. One of those is a projector that has the capabilities to show real film footage.
Watching Ridley and Patrick work on the robot has also piqued the interest of their classmates, Critchelow said.
“All my students have enjoyed watching them work,” she said. “I think if we were to offer some engineering programs, they would really catch on.”
