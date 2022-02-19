For many who enjoy researching their family history, there is nothing better than sifting through dusty old records or finding weathered photographs of ancestors long since passed away.
The desire to piece together a family tree and learn about the generations that came before them can become a lifelong task.
James Calvert of Hawesville sat in the Kentucky Room of the Daviess County Public Library, his genealogy files on hand, looking through record books to further his research.
“I am cross referencing several books with FamilySearch, and when that doesn’t match up I look for something else,” he said.
Calvert said he enjoys solving the mysteries that can come with family history, determining the exact names and birthdates of ancestors. Filling in the blank spaces in his family tree.
“It is captivating to me,” he said.
While he originally began researching his family tree back in 1991, he now has more time to dedicate to it since he is now retired.
“Originally, I had just researched my father’s family and I did a good job on that back to England in the 1400s,” Calvert said. “Recently, I have been working on my mother’s family. They were from Daviess County.”
Calvert said there was a little talk about his ancestors when he was growing up.
“My father always said that we were descended from Sir George Calvert of Maryland (1605-1675),” he said. “I remember as a kid going to the library and there was a book on different famous people through history, and I looked him up. Since then, I have traced it back to him. It was not just a story.”
Calvert said he enjoys the research it takes to be able to confirm the information.
“Especially when you solve a mystery,” he said. “When you think, this is definitive now, there is no doubt about it, this is it. It gives me a feeling of accomplishment.”
Savannah Warren, DCPL special collections manager, said the library will be hosting a class for those just beginning their family history journey today, Saturday, at 2 p.m. at the library.
Titled “Getting Started with Genealogy,” the class will teach people how to get started with their research, how to organize their findings and best utilize all the resources available to them both at the library and online.
“There a lot of people, who want to get started and they don’t know where to start,” Warren said. “We are just going to walk you through how to start your family tree and what we have here since we are the only genealogy center in town and give you pointers.”
Warren said that genealogy research does not have to cost a lot of money, and there are several resources at DCPL patrons can utilize for free, such as Ancestry.com, Fold3.com and FamilySearch.com. Library staff are also on hand to answer any questions or help genealogists further their research.
For those just getting started, Warren said the library will give them a simple family genealogy chart that they can use to fill out information of their parents and grandparents.
“We say sit down, fill out what you know,” she said. “Talk to your family ask your parents and grandparents.”
Warren said older family members can be an invaluable resource for genealogists. They can provide details and stories that go beyond names and dates.
“I remember talking to my grandma and I would here theses stories as a kid,” she said. “Then I wouldn’t pay attention, but as an adult I went back before my grandparents died and I would ask them certain questions.”
Warren said she would listen to the stories again, now realizing how important they were to her family narrative.
“They would tell these stories again and I would actually pay attention, and I got pretty far on my family history in that,” Warren said. “They helped me piece some things together and I told them some things they didn’t know.”
While genealogy research has its rewards, it can also present challenges, commonly referred to as “brick walls.”
“You will definitely come up against brick walls and sometimes you will just have to put that person to side for a little while and move onto something else,” Warren said. “Having it all written out, putting it in a chart, having yourself a binder that is organized will help you out a lot.”
Warren said for a lot of people researching their family tree, they are discovering where they came from and are getting a better understanding of what the lives of their ancestors were really like.
“I think it is just kind of stepping into your ancestors shoes,” she said. “It is a realization that, ‘I am related to this person, this is what they have done and their life was just so different from mine but they are so closely connected to me.”
