Junior Matthew Davis, left, junior Abby Towery and senior Ashton Newton stand with their finished birdhouse based on the Disney Pixar movie “Up.” Students in Apollo High School’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program built and sold birdhouses to raise money for Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County as part of the program’s National Service Project.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Students in Apollo High School’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program partnered with local real estate agents to raise money for Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County’s building fund.

JAG students across the country participate in a National Service Project and this year’s organization chosen was Habitat for Humanity.

