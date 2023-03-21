Students in Apollo High School’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program partnered with local real estate agents to raise money for Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County’s building fund.
JAG students across the country participate in a National Service Project and this year’s organization chosen was Habitat for Humanity.
“We wanted to include ourselves in it and met with Jeremy Stephens,” said junior Abby Towery. “He mentioned this project with birdhouses and we thought that sounded interesting.”
Stephens, executive director for the Owensboro chapter of Habitat, had the idea of expanding on a project the organization did with a school in the past — building and designing birdhouses to sell.
“It was unrealistic for them to be involved with the building of a house because of conflicts with school schedules,” he said. “We had participated in a project before with birdhouses and we wanted to add a twist to it.”
Habitat gave the students 10 birdhouses to design a build based on pre-selected themes.
Towery worked with teammates Matthew Davis, junior, and Ashton Newton, senior, to create a birdhouse inspired by the Disney Pixar movie “Up.”
“There were a lot of different categories we could pick through and we chose Disney,” Towery said. “We started by looking at different Disney aspects like the castle but we landed on the ‘Up’ house because it’s a really popular movie.”
Towery said she expected the process to be easier than it had been.
“I thought my vision would be easy but then I started working on it and realized it was actually pretty tough,” she said. “We managed, and with all of our ideas together, it worked out.”
All of the birdhouses were posted to a Google Form for a staff vote and the “Up” house won the popular vote.
Davis said his favorite part of their birdhouse was the interior.
More from this section
“It reminds me of the movie,” he said. “There’s also a photo of the dog on the inside.”
Melody Wallace, JAG specialist, said the partnership with Habitat expanded into including local real estate agents.
“We also partnered with Shawna Kellems at Jagoe Homes to take it to another level to find 10 Realtors to sponsor the 10 birdhouses,” Wallace said.
After Towery, Davis and Newton chose their Disney theme, they discovered their sponsor was real estate sponsor Tyler Matthews with Greater Owensboro Realty Company.
Matthews also teaches at Apollo.
The real estate agents listed the birdhouses online from March 9 to March 15 for purchase and the money made from the sales went to Habitat. The students raised $1,455 in total, beating their goal of $500.
“My wife and I, for our wedding, did a Disney-themed wedding and reception,” Matthews said. “I thought it was cool that they did the ‘Up’ house and someone that I know purchased it so I’ll be able to see the ‘Up’ house in the future.”
The funds raised will go to help Habitat build a house at 2015 W. 10th Street, but Stephens said he doesn’t know what specifically the money will be used for during that build.
“We invited the students to see the house,” he said. “One of the cool parts of the project was I got to give the students certificates and told them their efforts would be seen in a tangible way.”
Stephens said this project is a perfect example of how anyone can serve with Habitat.
“There is always work to be done, and we hope people see this and realize that they can help,” he said. “Service to others is one of the highest honors anyone can have in life.”
Habitat and the JAG program have already been in discussions on how to further their partnership in the future, Stephens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.