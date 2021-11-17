It has been nearly five months since Jessie Parsons took over leadership of Owensboro’s Joe Ford Nature Center, intent on making the 13-acre woodland more visible in the community.
Now, with a summer and fall season under her belt as executive director, Parsons said momentum is beginning to build for the nature center.
“When I first started, I think there were barely 500 followers on social media,” Parsons said Tuesday. “Now we are up to nearly 1,700 in the past six months.”
Parsons said having a more active social media presence has been important in reaching more members of the Owensboro and Daviess County community. She has also created an Instagram account to raise the nature center’s profile.
Dedicated April 30, 1999, the nature center honors the late Joe Ford, who utilized the site as his outdoor classroom while serving as curator of the Owensboro Area Museum between 1966 and 1987.
“This started out with just one man, Joe Ford,” Parsons said. “He was deemed Owensboro’s naturalist, and he was a good storyteller who just had the passion for sharing his knowledge with others about nature.”
Parsons said Ford was the kind of man people joked was likely to “have a pillowcase full of snakes.”
“That is what the center grew from,” she said. “From just one man to a board and volunteers and an executive director trying to educate the public about nature.”
Parsons said she is working on a completely revamped and updated website for the center at 3870 West 2nd St., behind the Green River Area Development District building, as well as updating descriptions for volunteer roles at the center.
“There is always room for people to volunteer, just come with an open mind and a willingness to learn,” she said.
Volunteer positions can range from individuals that would like to help maintain the nature center’s trails to taking care of its small animals to speaking about something they are passionate about for a special event, such as beekeeping.
“We are here, and we want to expand our services, and we need more people,” Parsons said. “We always need donations, too; every little bit helps.”
It takes $750 to feed the snakes for six months, she said.
The center was able to host its summer and fall Nature Camp this year, which is available to children ages six and up.
“Every week it was a new nature-related topic,” Parsons said. “We had a bug day, and we had Kentucky snakes.”
Parsons said the Nature Camps have been hosted before, but not quite to the scale that they were done this year.
“We had between 15 and 20 kids for the summer, and for the fall camp we had over 20 people sign up, and we had to start turning people away because of our building occupancy limit,” she said.
Parsons said she has met with the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department to discuss the possibility of expanding the nature center’s building, which houses its live animals and a host of historic and natural artifacts.
“We want to expand the building at least a little bit so that we can have more people here, because right now, if we get rained out, we can’t come inside because there is no room,” Parsons said. “We want to get a pavilion out here, and that is something we have talked about with (the parks department), also.”
Parsons said anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation to the center can do so by calling 270-687-8700 or sending an email to jfncdirector2017@gmail.com.
