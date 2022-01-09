School officials say the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department has been beneficial for students, staff and the district’s school communities since its inception in the fall of 2020.
Two police officers joined the district’s force at that time, and three more were added in March 2021, which fully staffed the department.
Since the start, the police officers have been a “tremendous asset” to the district, said Charlie Broughton, DCPS director of student services.
A school law enforcement officer, or SLEO, is housed at each of the district’s high schools. There is also an officer at each of the district’s three middle schools. Middle school officers are also responsible for each middle school’s feeder elementary schools.
Having this many officers available to schools and students has been a game changer, Broughton said, and not just from a safety and security standpoint
“Without a doubt, the addition of the officers was not in any way, shape or form a punitive measure,” he said. “It was not because we have crime-ridden schools. The community piece of this was so much more important.”
He said having the officers in schools daily helps build relationships with staff, students and their families.
In recent years the police profession has had some negative slants. The district’s police force is a chance to demonstrate that the officers are real people and that they care about kids and want to support them and their families, Broughton said.
“I think that has been proven out of this past semester,” he added.
Brad Youngman, lead law enforcement officer for the district, agreed, and said school resource officers can play a significant role in a child’s life. Many people have never seen a police officer smile, and they are often meeting the officers on some of their darkest days.
That’s why, along with handling incidents at schools and ensuring buildings are safe and secure for learning, the DCPS officers spend time in classrooms. There are times they host presentations, talk to classes and participate in assemblies or other school programs. They also mingle with students in the cafeteria and in passing in the hallway, all in an effort to foster positive relationships.
There have been instances in which the police department has had to handle disciplinary and criminal activity in schools. The district was able to see its police force in action at the beginning of this school year when there was a report of a weapon at Apollo High School.
Broughton said that was a learning experience for everyone.
“The whole system unfolded in front of us, and it was an opportunity to step back and evaluate what could have been improved, what went well,” he said.
He said an evaluation and assessment, especially regarding incidents, takes place almost daily to determine if changes to protocols are needed or if situations could have been handled differently.
He said the five-officer system has been effective, certainly from a community-building aspect, but also as a deterrent.
Broughton said he doesn’t have data on whether incidents have increased or decreased since the creation of the department. He did say having this many officers in buildings has provided students and staff with a feeling of safety and security.
“What I see is the visibility piece from it,” he said. “If you see a cop around, you take notice. When we are driving on the road and see a police officer, we watch our speed. It’s the same with the kids. When kids know there is a resource officer in the school building, I think that’s a deterrent in itself, which is a great thing.”
Youngman said DCPS police officers have three core values they stand behind: safety, trust and respect.
Safety is always paramount, and it’s why the officers are there, to ensure school buildings are the safest they can be for students to learn.
Safety can’t occur without trust, Youngman said.
“There are a lot of problems in the world today, and law enforcement’s image has taken a hit the last few years,” he said. “Trust is going to be at the forefront of everything we do. We aren’t going to do very well in schools if students don’t trust us, and we have to work everyday to get that right.”
He said respect also comes from the first two core values. If officers aren’t being respectful to the people they serve, they won’t receive trust back, and that impacts how they can do their jobs.
“We adhere to those principles daily,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse @messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
