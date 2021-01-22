Who makes the best hamburger in the county?
We’ll find out in March.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the city announced plans Thursday for Owensboro Burger Week from March 2 to March 6.
It’s open to any restaurant in Daviess County.
Dave Kirk, Destination Management director at the CVB, said, “We continue to try to do everything we can to support the hospitality industry during COVID-19. There are some incredible hamburger options at restaurants in our community. We can’t wait to see what exciting options they come up with.”
Tim Ross, public events director for the city, said, “Many cities throughout the country have a burger week to recognize a classic All-American sandwich. Owensboro has some very good burgers and we wanted to encourage people to get out to their favorite local burger places and hopefully try a burger from some new places too.”
And, he said, “It’s a good opportunity to help bring some more business to the local restaurants that have struggled quite a bit this last year.”
Among the cities with Burger Weeks are Evansville, Louisville, Lexington and Cincinnati.
The rules say that restaurants participating in the contest will each sell a burger for $6, including tax.
The restaurants can decide how large the burger will be and if it comes with sides.
Ben Skiadas, owner of both Lure Seafood and Grille and Famous Bistro, said he loves that the CVB and the city “are being creative and finding a way for so many restaurants to participate in something together.”
Kirk said a panel of local celebrities and food critics will judge the burgers throughout the week without knowing which restaurant they came from.
They will then tally the scores to select an overall winner who will receive a traveling trophy and bragging rights for “Burger of the Year.”
Ross and Kirk said there will also be a contest “with a fabulous prize” for people who share their Burger Week experience on social media.
They said details of that contest will be released in early February, along with the list of participating restaurants.
“We look forward to this becoming an annual event that encourages people to get out and support our restaurants during the off season,” Kirk said.
A website — Owensboroburgerweek.com — will have more information and a map of the restaurants once they are finalized.
Restaurants that want to participate should email Kirk at dave@visitowensboro.com by Feb. 5.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
