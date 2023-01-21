Burger Week Logo

Burger Week Logo

In 2021, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau created something called “Burger Week” as a way to help restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to try to do everything we can to support the hospitality industry during COVID-19,” Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said at the time. “There are some incredible hamburger options at restaurants in our community. We can’t wait to see what exciting options they come up with.”

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.