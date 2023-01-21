In 2021, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau created something called “Burger Week” as a way to help restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We continue to try to do everything we can to support the hospitality industry during COVID-19,” Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said at the time. “There are some incredible hamburger options at restaurants in our community. We can’t wait to see what exciting options they come up with.”
That year, 24 restaurants sold 11,606 burgers in a week.
Last year, 32 restaurants sold 16,434.
So, Burger Week will return March 3-11.
And it’s more than just one week this year.
“One thing we have kept hearing over the last few years is we wish it was longer so we could try more burgers,” Kirk said. “This will hopefully give our restaurants more time to sell more burgers and alleviate some of the massive crowds to reduce wait time.”
He said restaurants that want to participate should email Katelyn Weaver at cvb@visitowensboro by Feb. 16.
The CVB sponsors the event in partnership with the City of Owensboro, the Kentucky Beef Council, Hill View Farms Meats and Green River Appliance.
The event is open to any Daviess County restaurant.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said, “Burger Week is an event that has exploded in popularity quicker than any of us expected. The city is excited to work with the CVB again this year for this mouth-watering event for the community, which benefits so many of our local restaurants.”
Kylie Trail, spokesman for the Kentucky Beef Council, said the organization wants to “get consumers excited about trying new beef pairings, all while stimulating community support and recognizing the hard-working folks that get our beef from pasture to plate.”
During those nine days, each restaurant will sell a burger of their choosing for $7 plus tax.
Each restaurant will decide how large the burger will be and if it comes with any sides.
“As the winner of last year’s Burger Week, we are excited to defend our title,” Kenneth Harper of Dee’s Diner said. “Burger Week provides the perfect opportunity for people to maybe try our restaurant for the first time or to let our regulars try something new.”
A tasting panel will judge all the burgers from each of the participating restaurants without knowing which restaurant the burger came from.
Judges will tally all of the scores to select an overall winner, who will receive a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the Burger of the Year.
And the Burger Week social media contest will return.
People can take a picture of themselves eating a burger from at least four different places and use the hashtag #owensboroburgerweek on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter to be eligible for a prize drawing.
For more information and a map of the participating restaurants once they are finalized, check out Owensboroburgerweek.com.
