Aroused from her sleep last midnight, Mrs. Iola Allen, wife of Goebel Allen and mother of a six-week-old child, was knocked in the head by a would-be burglar. Mrs. Allen and the baby were alone at home, her husband being on the night shift of the Owensboro Bread company, when she was awakened by a feeling that someone had entered her room. Mrs. Allen stated that her first thought was to secure a revolver that was in bureau drawer and that she started out of bed, when the intruder struck her a heavy blow with some blunt implement, laying the scalp open behind the ear and rendered her unconscious.
• July 11, 1922, the indoor fair committee met at the Farm Bureau and abandoned its plans for a fair this fall and the Daviess County Fair and Exposition company will provide prizes for the pig club boys and the poultry club members as usual. This will assure three of the young men trips to the Kentucky State Fair, which would not have been possible had the indoor fair been held in October.
• July 12, in a raid on the old desk factory at the edge of Audubon on the belt line, Henderson police seized a 30-gallon still, several bottles of white mule and arrested Peter Grisham on a charge of violating the liquor law. Evidence that the deserted factory had been used as a bootleg den and a gambling den was found. Card tables were seized and poker chips and cards were found.
• July 13, Fred Hamilton was injured last night when he was dragged about 50 yards by a runaway horse. The accident occurred at Fifteenth and Triplett streets. The horse broke loose from the buggy. Mr. Hamilton, still holding to the lines, was pulled from the buggy and dragged a considerable distance before the horse could be stopped.
• July 14, Willis Boswell and his twenty-gallon copper still were captured by Deputy Sheriffs Cashen, Weikel and Cooper on Pete Ebelhar’s farm on the Lyddane Bridge Road. Boswell, who at one time worked at a local distillery, said that he knew how to make good liquor even though he had not put his plan in operation at the time the officers interrupted proceedings. Failing to make bond, Boswell was sent to the county jail.
• July 15, a sneaky thief entered the Cloverport hotel last night and stole two suits of clothes, a Shrine pin and ring from Andrew Ashby, and from the other boarders he got a $60 gold watch and other trinkets. He scooped up about $100 in cash from the trousers pockets of several of the boarders, besides several railroad passes. He walked to Holt and took a train into Louisville where he was caught but refused to give his name to the police. He will be brought back here for trial.
50 Years Ago
• July 11, 1972, members of the Fort Hartford State Park Committee met with more than 80 interested persons in the Ohio County Courthouse to discuss public interest in a state park at Hartford. The park could be centered around a replica of old Fort Hartford near Rough River and Hartford. Old Fort Hartford was built in 1872. The new Green River Parkway and the Western Kentucky Parkway meet near Beaver Dam and could bring tourists to the area.
• July 12, Patricia Head of rural Rockport, Indiana, was selected from a field of 11 contestants as Miss Spencer County Fair 1972. The new county fair queen was awarded a $100 savings bond, a new outfit from a Rockport dress shop and the right to compete in the beauty contest at the state fair in Indianapolis in August. Patricia presented a dramatic reading and sang for the talent competition segment of the judging.
• July 13, the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital handled an average of 354 patients a day during May. Average length of stay was 7.4 days. Admissions in May included 1,338 adults and 163 children. During May there were 281 cases of major surgery and 241 cases of minor surgery. As of May 31, the hospital had 804 full-time employees and 142 part-time employees. The hospital is the city’s second largest employers, topped only by General Electric.
• July 14, there will be new and pretty faces on the Owensboro High School gridiron this fall when the Owensboro High School Precision Drill Corps takes to the field in one of its high-spirited routines. Organized this spring, the 30-member girls’ drill corps will make its first appearance during halftime on the Aug. 25 football game in Rash Stadium. Two seniors, 14 juniors and 20 sophomores compose the drill squad.
