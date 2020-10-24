The Burke’s Outlet mail-in ballot drop-off box has been permanently removed.
Located at Towne Square, officials for the Daviess County Clerk’s Office decided to remove the box due to confusion among some community members who put their live in-person ballots in the mail-in drop-box as opposed to scanning them at the designated Voting Center, said Richard House, chief deputy clerk.
“We had two community members do it,” he said. “Despite signs and guidance on the process for submitting their in-person ballots, they still put their live ballots in the mail-in box. The goal of having the box there in the first place was to allow people from further out in the county to not have to come all of the way into town, but we can’t have that problem happen again, no matter how small it may seem. Those are two votes that may not potentially be counted and that is a shame.”
Moving forward, House encourages those voting to be mindful of the process and as far as those two ballots; their fates will be determined at the next Board of Elections meeting on Oct 27, he said.
“The county attorney (Claud Porter) will advise them on what to do and the board will make their determination,” he said. “On a positive note, in the mail-in ballots we have received thus far, we are finding that people are doing better at filling them out and being more cautious. Which means we will be rejecting less.”
Mail-in ballots can still be dropped off at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess County Operations Center, Western Kentucky University Owensboro Campus, Daviess County Public Library, Whitesville City Hall and Doodle Bugs Market in Knottsville.
