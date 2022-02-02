There will be a new Daviess County attorney next year, with longtime attorney Claud Porter retiring and two new candidates vying for the office.
Competing for the office is John Burlew, a prosecutor with the county attorney’s office, and Nick Goetz, who worked as a prosecutor for the commonwealth’s attorneys office in Barron/Metcalf counties and in Jefferson County before moving into private practice in Owensboro.
The county attorney has a wide range of responsibilities. In court, the county attorney and the office’s deputy prosecutors handle misdemeanor criminal matters, collect child support and prosecute child abuse cases, handle juvenile criminal cases and work with the victims of domestic violence.
Felony criminal cases start in District Court. The first prosecutor on a felony case is from the county attorney’s office. Outside of court, the county attorney is the legal advisor to Fiscal Court.
Both Burlew and Goetz have years of experience and would pursue specific goals if elected. Candidates are listed alphabetically.
John BurlewBurlew graduated from law school in 2008, after serving in Afghanistan in the U.S. Army, obtaining a masters in international studies and doing an internship with the National Security Agency.
After internships with the state Court of Appeals and the Jefferson County Attorney’s office, Burlew joined Claud Porter’s office as a deputy prosecutor in 2009.
“The experience I’ve gained over 12 years with this office has been essential,” Burlew said in an email. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be exposed to the multiple facets of the job — prosecuting crimes, assisting petitioners in guardianship, Casey’s Law, or mental health proceedings, prosecuting dependency, neglect and abuse cases, advising Daviess County Fiscal Court, collecting child support, among others.
“Without the experience I’ve had, I think the learning curve would be quite steep to be an effective county attorney.”
When asked about why he decided to run for office, Burlew said: “I’ve known for some time that Claud was not going to run again, and he’s been gracious enough to allow me to shadow him in some respects over the last year or so, and I’ve learned a lot in that time.
“I believe in justice, and I enjoy helping people, whether it be victims of crime, guardianship or Casey’s Law petitioners, or any others that need county office assistance.”
Casey’s Law is the 2004 state law that allows a parent, relative or friend to petition the court order a person into substance abuse treatment.
When asked if there were things he would change about the office, Burlew said he would be more conservative than Porter, who is a Democrat.
“Especially in light of all the firearm-related violence in Daviess County, we need prosecutors who will prosecute,” Burlew said. “My office will be tough on crime and have a strong victim-oriented and community safety approach. We will advocate for high bonds for those charged with violent and/or repeat offenses.”
Burlew said the office’s main responsibility is public safety, and that he would pursue that goal if elected.
“I plan to bring a conservative approach to the office,” he said. “We will be tough on crime, and we will be victim-oriented.”
NICK GOETZGoetz has been in practice since 2004. After graduating law school, Goetz became an assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney.
In Jefferson County, Goetz worked with law enforcement on preparing search warrants, helping Louisville police and preparing cases to be presented to the Grand Jury. Goetz is now a partner with the Owensboro firm of Gordon Goetz Johnson Caldwell. He specializes in criminal law and in small business, corporate and agriculture law.
“The county attorney’s office, as opposed to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, it plays a role in criminal prosecutions, but it also has an advisory role in Fiscal Court,” Goetz said. “You have to advise the county on all matters.”
Goetz said, if he were elected, the office would be involved in looking for solutions to violent incidents.
“What is going on now in Daviess County is troubling — a spike in violence that involves adults and juveniles,” Goetz said. “There are some root causes that need to be addressed.
“What we are dealing with now is the fact that the office has been stagnant. We need to get some new blood in there.”
Goetz added: “Violence involving juveniles can’t be solved solely through prosecution. This is not a scenario where we can just hammer the nail into the board. There are root causes that need to be investigated.”
Goetz said an active approach could involve a tip line, so people can report a situation before it escalates into violence, or outreach to neighborhoods, such as through police “knock and talk” engagements.
“A lot of prosecutors’ offices and governmental offices are reactive in nature,” Goetz said. “I would like to (do) something that is proactive. If we have the opportunity to reach out and stop an act of violence before it happens, we need to explore that.”
Goetz said he has practiced cases that the county attorney’s office would see, including child dependency, neglect and abuse cases, and that he has served as a guardian ad litem, which is a child’s appointed attorney in court.
“I’m familiar with all the practices of the county attorney’s office and how it practices in court,” he said.
