Daviess County Attorney John Burlew, who took office in January, has a set of priorities for the office, including collecting more restitution for crime victims, hiring an additional prosecutor and getting the office up to full staff.
Burlew was a prosecutor under retired County Attorney Claud Porter. The office has numerous duties, including prosecuting misdemeanor crimes, collecting restitution and child support, handling child abuse cases in Family Court, running the victims advocate office and civil court divisions and advising Daviess Fiscal Court.
“I think every county attorney is going to do things definitely their own way,” Burlew said in an interview Tuesday.
Some of the goals Burlew set out for the office have already been accomplished. For example, the office has a full child support staff working on collections, and Burlew has reorganized the office with supervisors of specific divisions. The office also has the funding to hire an additional prosecutor, through funds provided by Daviess Fiscal Court.
“One thing that is important to me is victim restitution,” Burlew said. The office has about $1 million in uncollected restitution.
In January, Burlew resumed having hearings for people who aren’t paying restitution to show cause why not.
“When COVID started, the ‘show cause’ docket ended, because they weren’t having court,” he said. “I reinstituted that on January 3. I think we are pursuing that a little more vigorously.
“People remember when they were victimized and were owed money and they were paid back.”
With issues like restitution and child support, Burlew said he tries to work with people. The goal is for people to make regular, consistent payments, as opposed to paying sporadically or not at all.
The same is true of people convicted of driving under the influence. Burlew said the office must prosecute DUI cases and recommends jail time for people with a certain blood-alcohol level. But Burlew said he supports first-time offenders keeping their driver license if they have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicles.
“I don’t think anyone wants someone to lose their job” if they can stay driving with an ignition interlock device, he said.
On adult cases, the office has done away with home detention, except in special cases. A person would only be offered home detention if they had an issue such as a serious medical condition, Burlew said.
Prosecutors with the county attorney’s office handle juvenile prosecutions. Burlew said he supports nonviolent juveniles receiving services such as counseling for substance abuse, and home detention for certain offenses. But the office advocates for incarcerating violent juvenile offenders in juvenile detention centers, he said.
“I do feel like there need to be consequences for juveniles” who commit violent crimes, he said. “I think how you help a kid is show them there are consequences. I’m more apt to ask for detention than this office has been in the past.
“I hope the message is that this office is not going to tolerate crime.”
On the other hand, the office won’t prosecute very young children, Burlew said. In those cases, the child needs services, not prosecution.
“I think kids, in order to be prosecuted, have to understand the criminality of their act,” he said.
As county attorney, Burlew is a member of the sexual assault multidisciplinary team, which meets to discuss investigations into sexual assaults involving juvenile victims.
“If you asked me what’s the most important thing that I do, I think that might be it,” he said.
Burlew said he spends part of his days at Fiscal Court, where he is legal counsel not only to commissioners and the judge-executive, but to all county offices. Burlew said he relies on the Fiscal Court staff to help research issues and find answers to the officials’ questions.
“I fee like I have integrated well there,” he said.
The office also handles lawsuits filed against the county and works to collect delinquent county property taxes.
“We have 480 property owners who have delinquent taxes we are working with,” Burlew said. The county is owed about $400,000 in delinquent property taxes.
Burlew said his office works with property owners on ways to pay their back taxes.
“We try to help people in that regard,” he said. “I don’t want people to lose their property, but they do (need) their taxes paid.”
Of his early days in office, Burlew said, “for the first two to three months, I was running around with my head on fire” getting a handle on all the duties of the county attorney.
“There are many facets of the job, more than people realize,” he said. “I’m learning something new every day, and I ask questions.
“I do like the job, and at this time I don’t have the ambition of doing anything else.”
