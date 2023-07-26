JOHN BURLEW

Daviess County Attorney John Burlew talks about his job and goals as county attorney Tuesday in the Kirtley Annex behind the Holbrook Judicial Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County Attorney John Burlew, who took office in January, has a set of priorities for the office, including collecting more restitution for crime victims, hiring an additional prosecutor and getting the office up to full staff.

Burlew was a prosecutor under retired County Attorney Claud Porter. The office has numerous duties, including prosecuting misdemeanor crimes, collecting restitution and child support, handling child abuse cases in Family Court, running the victims advocate office and civil court divisions and advising Daviess Fiscal Court.

