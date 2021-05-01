Burlington held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Friday morning at its new location on Calumet Trace where it donated $5,000 to Estes Elementary School through its Adopt a Classroom program.
Amy Hutchison, the department store’s manager, said the company is excited to have a presence in the Owensboro community and to bring more job opportunities.
“We’re very excited to be in this community and we look forward to a long, successful relationship with the Owensboro community,” she said.
Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, is an American national off-price department store retailer, and a division of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation with 740 stores in 40 states and Puerto Rico, according to its website.
Hutchison said the company raises funds for the Adopt a Classroom program at checkout during the back-to-school season to donate to local schools during new store openings.
“The money’s supposed to be for new supplies for the classroom, for the kids and the teachers to be able to learn and succeed,” she said. “We’re really thrilled to be able to do it.”
Estes Principal Ryan Williams said Burlington contacted him and Owensboro Public Schools spokesman Jared Revlett earlier this week to facilitate the donation.
“They wanted to donate money to a local school and they chose Estes Elementary, and we’re just very appreciative of them choosing us,” Williams said.
The $5,000 will be split among the 35 teachers at the school to help pay for new supplies.
“We have 35 certified teachers, so between them … they’re going to be splitting the $5,000 equally to be spent in the classrooms to go toward whatever they need to help our students grow and learn,” he said. “On behalf of the Estes teachers and students, I just want to say thank you for this donation. We have 35 excited teachers that are going to put this money to good use in our classrooms.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
