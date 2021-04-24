Burlington Stores will open their new Owensboro location, 2508 Calumet Trace in Gateway Commons, at 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
A spokeswoman said that after the ribbon-cutting ceremony the first 100 customers 18 and older will receive a $5 Burlington gift card.
On May 1, she said, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella while supplies last.
Store hours are 7 a.m. to midnight.
The news release said the store will donate $5,000 to Estes Elementary School through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org.
It said the money will be used to “support teachers and their classrooms so that they can purchase materials needed for their students to better learn and succeed.”
The new store will be the national retailer’s 16th in Kentucky.
Michael O’Sullivan, the company’s CEO, said, “We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Owensboro, providing employment opportunities and offering the community great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home.”
The store has hired 65 associates and the company said it’s still hiring.
For information on applying, go to www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.
Burlington said the store will be part of nationwide cause marketing initiatives, “such as, but not limited to, its annual Burlington Coat Drive, supporting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and participating in the AdoptAClassroom.org campaign.”
While the coronavirus pandemic lasts, the company said that customers are expected to wear face masks.
The chain, headquartered in New Jersey, saw net sales of $7.3 billion in 2019.
At the end of the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, it operated 769 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico.
The company says that its customers can save up to 60% off other retailers’ prices.
Burlington was created in 1924 as a wholesaler of women’s coats and junior suits.
In 1972, it entered the retail market as Burlington Coat Factory.
In 2014-2016, the chain dropped the Coat Factory from its name because it sells a lot more than coats.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.