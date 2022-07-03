Burmese Catholics from around the nation have gathered in Owensboro to take part in the 11th Annual National Conference of Burmese-American Catholics this weekend.
A signature part of the conference was the priesthood ordination of Deacon Martin Ma Na Ling on Saturday morning.
The Owensboro Sportscenter hosted the event, which was performed in both English and Burmese to an assembled crowd of both local residents and conference attendees.
The Most Reverend William F. Medley, Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, ordained Ling during the ceremony. He is the second Burmese priest to be ordained in the diocese. The previous Burmese priest ordained was in 2020.
“What a beautiful vision this is of the Church gathered from all over the country and all over the world to celebrate our Diocese of Owensboro, the calling of dear Deacon Martin to the Holy Order of Priesthood,” Medley said during the ceremony.
Medley said that the ceremony was being live streamed to Myanmar, so that those who were unable to travel to Owensboro for the ordination ceremony could view it.
The ordination was one of several events making up the National Conference of Burmese-American Catholics, which is scheduled to conclude Monday.
More than 1,000 Burmese-Americans were expected to travel from numerous states to Owensboro, with upwards of at least another 1,000 potentially visiting Saturday for the priesthood ordination.
A soccer game at Steele Stadium featuring local Burmese against those visiting the area for the conference also took place Saturday afternoon.
An “American Idol”-style competition is scheduled to provide some entertainment for conference goers Sunday, before a Monday morning mass concludes the conference.
