BURNETTE INTERIM

Anita Burnette, former principal of Owensboro High School, has been appointed interim superintendent by the Owensboro Public Schools board.

After the Owensboro Public Schools board announced the suspension of superintendent Matthew Constant, the unanimous decision was made to appoint Anita Burnette as the interim.

Burnette said she received a phone call Wednesday about the position.

