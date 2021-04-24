Nikki Knott is tasked with educating some of the youngest students within Daviess County Public Schools, a job that she takes very seriously.
She appreciates and is thankful for parents who entrust her, and other educators, with their children daily, and said while this past year has been a unique one, it has been fun.
Knott, a preschool teacher at Burns Elementary School, was named a finalist for the Western Kentucky University College of Education and Behavioral Sciences’ Distinguished Educator Awards. She was nominated by Burns Principal Heather Newman, who said in the nomination form that Knott is “highly respected,” and “displays such an enthusiastic and positive attitude.”
“As a person, Nikki is so positive and friendly,” Newman also said in the nomination form for the award. “She is not only inspiring to her students and the Burns Elementary School faculty, but also reaches far beyond our community. Her positivity and perseverance are contagious among anyone she is around. Very rarely is she seen without a smile on her face. Nikki Knott is truly the whole package: She is passionate and displays all characteristics of a professional educator.”
Knott was excited to be nominated.
“I think this is awesome,” Knott said. “Of course I’m a huge fan of WKU because that’s where I did my undergrad. It’s still kind of surreal because there are so many awesome teachers in the district.”
The award, according to WKU, is intended to recognize exemplary teachers, whom it calls “pillars of the commonwealth’s educational infrastructure,” for making significant contributions to the teaching profession. Knott is a finalist in the elementary education category, which is for educators who stand out among their colleagues “as a master teacher who models being a professional educator,” the WKU website dedicated to the award states.
Knott joined 29 other educators across the state. Each category had three contenders, and category winners were announced earlier this week. For her efforts being named a finalist, she was awarded a commemorative certificate and recognized during a virtual awards ceremony hosted by WKU on April 14.
Corinne Murphy, dean of WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, said this honor is especially important following such a difficult educational year due to the pandemic.
“While it’s hard to believe we’re rounding out a year of non-traditional instruction, our teachers have felt every shift and change that came with our ‘new normal’,” Murphy said. “Our teachers adapted and persevered through every roadblock and moment of uncertainty, showing that education, while considered very traditional in nature, is just as nimble and innovative as the other professional fields that made sharp pivots during the 2020 year. Our teachers incorporated these changes with grace, and we’re thrilled to honor them with some well-deserved recognition.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
