Burns Middle School students have exceeded the fundraising goal they set prior to collecting money for a nonprofit constructing water wells in South Sudan.
The nonprofit, Water for South Sudan, has a mission to help provide sustainable quality-of-life services to communities in South Sudan. That includes helping to provide access to clean and safe water, as well as improving hygiene and sanitation services, according to the nonprofit’s website, waterforsouthsudan.org.
Students and staff were introduced to the nonprofit through their school-wide reading of the book “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park.
“A Long Walk to Water” details the story of Salva Dut, one of the thousands of “lost boys” who fled Sudan during its civil war. Dut sought refuge in the U.S. and later founded Water for South Sudan, which helps build water wells for villages in Africa that don’t have access to clean water.
The Iron Giraffe Challenge — named because the water drills resemble iron giraffes — calls on schools to raise a minimum of $1,000 toward the construction of a new water rig in South Sudan. The $1,000 is the price it costs to build just one. For the challenge, students and staff were encouraged to raise funds from area individuals, businesses or groups. Students were encouraged to raise $30 each, staff $100 each.
Burns Middle students and staff rose to that challenge by about 200%.
Elizabeth Muster, BMS library media specialist, said students and staff raised more than $2,000 during their challenge.
“I was moved to tears several times ... as I witnessed a school that came together to help those in need,” Muster said.
She said the funds came from local businesses, staff members and students working together to make a difference. Encouraging empathy for those in less fortunate circumstances was another aspect of the challenge.
The All-School Read is an important project at Burns Middle School, Muster said.
“When all students and staff read the same book at the same time, it promotes literacy, sparks conversation and builds community,” she said. “ ‘A Long Walk to Water’ was chosen this year because of its themes of hope and perseverance, something we all need during these trying times.”
Top homerooms will be rewarded with PBIS points and doughnuts, she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
