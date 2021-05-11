Nikki Knott and other preschool teachers at Burns Elementary School are trying to instill in students the importance of giving back.
Part of that will be the school’s participation in a Trike-a-Thon on Tuesday, May 11, and Thursday to benefit Norton Children’s Hospital. The event, themed “Triking for the Roses” will begin at 11 a.m. on both days at the school at 4515 Goetz Drive.
Students have been raising money through donations and by completing special chores at home, something Knott said they have been excited to do.
“We wanted to prompt the concept of giving back in ways that would help children understand their ownership of the donations,” Knott said. “The children have taken great pride in bringing in change for our classroom piggy bank and they share stories with their classmates about how they earned the money.”
After students watched a video about the children’s hospital and learned more about it, they were excited to contribute to such a great place, Knott said.
“They keep telling us they hope we can buy Popsicles and toys for the children in the hospital,” she said. “They are building such a great value in community service and compassion for others.”
Dana L. Matukas, communications project manager for the western Kentucky region for Norton Healthcare, said the hospital has worked with Burns Elementary in the past with fundraising efforts, and it is always such an exciting time.
Seeing preschoolers being active and taking initiative by doing chores at home to contribute to the fundraiser is good to see, she said.
Fundraising is a critical part of the hospital as it is a not-for-profit organization, Matukas said.
Norton Children’s Hospital provides service to more than 185,000 children a year, with nearly 7,000 of those children coming from the western Kentucky region alone. So anytime fundraising happens, it impacts students from across the state.
Norton provides care to children regardless if their parents are able to pay, Matukas said, so any time individuals want to give back to the organization makes a big difference in the lives of families and children who are served by the hospital.
“It’s making a difference in the lives of so many children,” she said. “We rely on the generosity of the community.”
She said working with BES is a joy, and she is always honored to see the community “step up and want to give.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.