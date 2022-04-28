Tommy Burrough, superintendent of McLean County Public Schools, will be serving the school district for a little longer.

On Thursday, the school board unanimously approved a two-year contract extension for Burrough to continue in his role, allowing him to stay in the position until June 30, 2025.

The extension will also allow Burrough to receive a full retirement.

Burrough, 52, started his teaching career at Northside High School in Memphis, Tennessee for two years before moving onto first teaching job in Kentucky in McLean County in 1995 where he taught for six years and was the head coach for the baseball team at McLean County High School, before moving onto the role of assistant principal for two years and eventually principal for four years.

From there, Burrough shifted gears becoming assistant principal at Apollo High School in the Daviess County Public Schools system in Owensboro for three years, followed by becoming principal at Hopkins County Central High School in Madisonville for four years.

He’s also worked in other capacities including the director of facilities for about a year-and-a-half for Hopkins County Board of Education and the assistant superintendent for operations for three-and-a-half years, which included facilities, finance, human resources, technology and transportation.

When the superintendent position opened up for the 2018-2019 school year, it made sense for Burrough to return after 11 years.

“I never left,” Burrough said. “I’ve lived here. My kids went to school here, my wife works here, this is home. Going to other places, you get to see how other things do and how the systems were ran. I brought back bits and pieces from everywhere; and don’t get me wrong, there’s some great pieces so we just (merged them) and tried to make it better.”

Burrough noted continuing in his role was “a no brainer” when the opportunity presented itself despite the challenges faced in the position while navigating through the coronavirus pandemic.

“I definitely wanted to stay,” Burrough said. “...Being able to go to your full retirement is what everybody looks forward (to) and, here’s the deal — during this time of COVID, I’m seeing a lot of people leave the profession early because they’re worn out or something of that nature. I’m not there and I want to help the district as much as possible and this will give me a chance to end my career where I started …. Ending your career at your home is where you want to be and I’m thankful for that.”

Burrough notes that one of the driving factors to keep him to stay is the students.

“If you’re not in it for the kids, you’re in it for the wrong reasons,” Burrough said. “...Every decision I make is for the kids, indirect or direct, and how it’s going to affect these kids in the long-term or the short-term for that matter.”

Despite not being with the students “24/7” like he used to when he was teaching, coaching or as a school administrator, Burrough admits that he deals with the “bigger picture” of trying to help all of the students in the district in any way he can, even if they are unpopular choices.

“When we come up with policies or anything that the board will have to approve, I kind of let them know how this is going to affect everybody,” Burrough said. “You’re not going to make everybody happy but you make the decision (on) what you feel is best for the kids and that’s what I always try to do.”

Burrough notes that dealing with COVID was one of the most challenging experiences that he has dealt with in his 21 years in administration but that he was incredibly thankful to still be able to have the students continue to be taught during such an uncertain time.

“...There was no textbook that told you how to go through a pandemic. This has never happened,” Burrough said. “That was tough and … a decision you make during that time is not going to make everybody happy, but I just had to make what I felt was best for our kids and our school system at that time.”

While the students keep him going, Burrough said that it’s also the staff that help him see the purpose of it all.

“I get to work with wonderful administrators,” Burrough said. “Their jobs are not easy and I’m here to try to help them out in any way; they pick up the phone and call me. I’ve been through a lot of experiences, so most of the time I can help them out a little bit.”

And Burrough notes he is thankful for the board who both hired him and voted on his extension, stating that the county is a “wonderful place” to be.

“I wouldn’t want my kids going to any other place,” Burrough said. “I’ve got one that’s married, I got one getting ready to graduate and one is (about to) end their seventh-grade year, so they all went to McLean County. That’s a testament to the school system and that’s why I wanted to go back and end where I started.”

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com