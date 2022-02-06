A Florida firm that did a survey of the city’s transit system has recommended the city change two of its routes to provide more efficient service for people traveling on Kentucky 54.
Tindale Oliver conducted the survey of the system last year. Transit manager Pamela Canary said the department received the results of the survey in the fall and are reviewing the findings for a future presentation to the Owensboro City Commission.
“Our routes were already in good shape,” Canary said Friday.
The firm recommends changes to two routes that serve the city’s east side. The “Green” route that serves Kentucky 54 needs altering, because development along Kentucky 54 has slowed bus traffic there, Canary said. Also, the city added more bus stops along Kentucky 54 as the area developed, which lengthens the time to drive the route.
“It’s a really long bus ride, and it’s hard to complete in 45 minutes,” Canary said. The goal is to have bus routes take 45 minutes to complete so buses arrive at the city bus terminal downtown at the same time, which helps people transfer without having to wait.
“All of our routes were intentionally designed for 45 minutes,” Canary said. If a bus from the Green route is delayed by traffic on Kentucky 54, riders “are stuck at the station until the next bus comes along,” she said.
The firm recommended the Green and White routes be amended, so some locations on the Green route, like Gateway Commons, would be transferred to White, Canary said.
“They are taking both of those routes and reconfiguring, creating two new routes that would cover the same area” and keeping the buses on the 45-minute schedule, Canary said.
The firm also recommends that points where bus routes cross be used as transfer points, so people can switch buses without having to go all the way to the downtown bus terminal, Canary said.
“The majority of routes will have some overlap with another route,” she said.
Bus ridership decreased with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On a working average, we can see anywhere from 650 to 700” trips a day, Canary said. “Prior to COVID, that number was more than double.
“We are still doing all of the COVID precautions,” such as requiring masks, using separators between the driver and riders and cleaning buses after each day.
The survey did not recommend any changes to the city’s bus fleet.
“We have several buses on order,” Canary said. “Our fleet is going to be in really good shape.”
The survey “didn’t recommend any additional staffing.”
The transit staff will present the survey’s findings to commissioners. If the proposed changes to the routes are approved by commissioners, they won’t occur overnight, Canary said.
“The commissioners and mayor will ultimately be responsible for approving our plan of action,” Canary said. “There’s a lot that goes into changing routes,” including changing maps and signs and notifying people who use the service.
“We would want to give public notice ... and have a public meeting, just to get any input” from riders, she said. “We want to hear about how people using our system feel about the changes as well.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
