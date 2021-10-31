In the fall of 2018, Sam Bush, “the father of newgrass music,” opened the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s concert series before a sold-out crowd from several states the night after the grand opening of the $15.3-million center.
When a reporter suggested that he would see his own plaque hanging in the Hall of Fame someday, Bush laughed.
“They’ll probably wait ‘til I’m dead,” he said. “I’m too busy now.”
On Nov. 12, he returns to the Hall of Fame for a 7 p.m. performance.
It will be Bush’s first time there since his recent induction into the Hall of Fame along with the rest of the New Grass Revival, the band that brought him to national attention in the early 1970s.
Bush, a Bowling Green native, said, “I spent a lot of time in Owensboro. My sister went to college in Owensboro.”
In 1976, he and New Grass Revival played at the old B & B Tavern at 403 E. Ninth St.
“Newgrass,” he said, “is contemporary music played on traditional instruments, the influence of other music styles applied to bluegrass instruments. The subject matter is different. We’re no longer all rural people. It’s not a little-cabin-home-on-the-hill audience any more. People used to move away and miss their families. Today, it’s easier to get back occasionally to see their loved ones.”
Bush, a four-time International Bluegrass Music Association mandolin player of the year, started playing mandolin when he was 11.
But he said, “I consider August 1970, when I joined Bluegrass Alliance in Louisville, as my start in bluegrass.”
A little over a year later, the Alliance dissolved and reformed as New Grass Revival — and gave a name to the sound it was creating.
Newgrass also added extended jams on bluegrass tunes for the first time.
“That came out of jazz and rock,” Bush said.
Tickets are $68 and $42.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.