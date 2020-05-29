Murray State University closed its Small Business Development Center-Owensboro office on Sept. 30.
It had helped local entrepreneurs develop business plans and prepare for securing funding since 1982.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said at the time that her office was working with the University of Kentucky, hoping that UK would take over the program locally and staff the local office in the Commerce Center, 200 E. Third St.
That's finally happened.
The office is now called the Kentucky Small Business Development Center.
And it's advertising to hire a business coach.
The full-time position requires a bachelor’s degree in business, marketing or a similar field of study.
Experience in entrepreneurship, banking, business administration, industrial or labor relations, journalism or communications, economic, market or development research is preferred.
The job description can be found at https://ukjobs.uky.edu/postings/280518 or https://edc.owensboro.com/now-hiring-an-sbdc-business-coach/?oti=76.
People interested in the job should submit a resume and cover letter on https://ukjobs.uky.edu/login by Wednesday.
An interview committee will coordinate interviews on Zoom.
