The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Owensboro has caused Junior Achievement of Owensboro to delay its annual Owensboro Business Hall of Fame luncheon from Feb. 1 to April 19.
Dan Douglas, president of the organization, said, “After making several calls Friday to event sponsors, table patrons, and reservation holders to ascertain our overall attendance on Feb. 1 for the event, sponsored by German American Bank, and in light of the current omicron variant surge, we have decided to postpone the event.”
He said JA hopes that will result in a “safer event, greater attendance and more comfortableness in attending.”
Douglas said people can make new reservations for April 19 and current reservation holders can re-confirm their seats sand tables.
The event website is https://westky.ja.org/events/2022-owensboro-busi ness-hall-of-fame.
People can also email Douglas at dan.douglas@ja.org or call Junior Achievement at 270-684-7291.
The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19 in the German American Ballroom of the Owensboro Convention Center.
Bill and Scott Jagoe, Martha Fitts Clark and the late George Greenwell will be inducted into the Business Hall of Fame during the luncheon
JA created the Hall of Fame in 1997 and continued inducting people in 1998 and 2000.
Then, it was dormant until 2019, when JA revived it.
The money raised by the luncheon helps JA provide financial educational programs for more than 20,000 students in western Kentucky.
The program teaches financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship to students from kindergarten to 12th grade.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.