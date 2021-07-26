If there’s someone you want to nominate for Junior Achievement of West Kentucky’s 2022 class in its Owensboro Business Hall of Fame, you’d better hurry.
Nominations must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Friday.
Forms are available at westky.ja.org/events/index.
Inductees will be chosen by a committee based on lifetime achievement, business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact and service as a role model.
JA created the Hall of Fame in 1997 and continued inducting people in 1998 and 2000.
Then, it was dormant until 2019, when JA revived it.
“We decided it was time to revive it and honor more local business people,” Dan Douglas, JA president, said at the time.
The next induction is scheduled for January.
It may seem like just a few weeks since the last ceremony.
It was.
This year’s induction was postponed until June because of the COVID pandemic.
Those selected will join John G. “Pete” Barnard (2020), Malcolm Bryant (2019), Roy Burlew (1997), L. Berkley Davis Sr. (2000), William M. Elmer (1997), Charles E. Field (1997), Wayne Foster (2021), Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton (2000), Lawrence W Hager Sr. (1998), Michael E. Horn (2020), Morton J. Holbrook Jr. (1998), Bill Kuegel (2021), Chris C. Reid (2020), W. T. Stevenson (2000), William H. Thompson (1998), Jack T. Wells (2021) and Terry Woodward (2019).
More than 400 people attended this year’s induction ceremony at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The money raised by the luncheon helps JA provide financial educational programs for more than 20,000 students in western Kentucky.
The program teaches financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship to students from kindergarten to 12th grade.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.