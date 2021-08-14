Horizon Adult Health Care announced the winner of a drawing on Aug. 13 to select an employee to receive $1,000 through a company-wide vaccination incentive program.
The first recipient, attendant care associate Connie Walker, is an employee of the company’s Daviess County center at Tower Place Business Center on Frederica Street.
Kelly Upchurch, Horizon’s president and CEO, presented Walker with an oversized presentation check and coined Walker the “tip of the sword in the healthcare delivery system.”
Walker was overjoyed with winning, but admitted to not believing it to be true.
“I thought they were playing a trick on me!” Walker said.
“It’s people like (Connie) that make it possible for folks to stay in the community, be part of the community, live in their own home and enjoy their lives,” Upchurch said. “We appreciate folks that are boots on the ground, doing the job everyday.”
Walker said that she decided to get vaccinated for the safety of her loved ones.
“I have children and grandchildren, (my) husband and my patients,” Walker said. “I don’t want to be the reason why they would get (the virus). You don’t want to get your family sick.”
The health care facility, which has 16 centers and offices across the Commonwealth based out of American Health Management in Richmond, provides individuals and families an alternative for health care to the elderly and ensures quality of life. According to the company’s website, each facility provides a skilled nursing and attendant staff, assistance with scheduling appointments, nutrition, discussion groups and door-to-door transportation.
Several businesses and organizations have been creating incentive programs to encourage employees to get vaccinated, including Gov. Andy Beshear announcing the state’s “Shot at a Million” initiative in June, which gave residents a chance to win $1 million if over 18 years old or the opportunity to receive one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books for residents between the ages of 12 through 17.
“Vaccinations are important for us to get a handle on COVID, especially since (the) Delta variant,” Upchurch said. “It’s important for our staff to move forward as they’re trying to care for and take care of the most vulnerable population of Kentucky.”
Upchuch said they started their program campaign “90% Vaccinated” the week of Aug. 2. Upchurch detailed the program is to have 90% of patients and employees vaccinated within a 90-day period of time to ensure the health of all clientele, staff and their families. The program will continue through December with one employee being chosen through a monthly drawing for the $1,000 prize.
“We’re committed to doing this until we can get to the 90% level,” Upchurch said.
Upchurch and Walker are aware of the concerns of citizens that aren’t getting vaccinated, but each believe those people should reconsider.
“I know that there’s a lot of folks that are resistant because of fear or worry or concern,” Upchurch said. “I understand that, and I can certainly validate that fear. But I would encourage folks to educate themselves on this vaccine and the 20 years it took to develop the vaccine and that it protects someone, heaven forbid, they get COVID … the chance of them actually ... getting seriously sick is just minuscule. It’s so small compared to being unvaccinated.”
“If you don’t want to (get vaccinated), stop and think about how many people you could affect if you get (COVID) and what the results might be…,” Walker said.
With her new riches, Walker already has plans of what to do with the money, even though it is against her husband’s wishes.
“My husband thinks he’s getting a new iPhone, but he’s mistaken!” Walker joked. “But I am! I always get the hand-me-downs, so I’m getting a new one.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com.
