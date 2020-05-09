Ten local companies are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by giving a $15 gift card to local restaurants to each of the 1,216 teachers in the Owensboro, Daviess County and Catholic school systems.
That’s a total of $18,240 worth of gift cards.
Sarah Ford, vice president of Hartz Contracting, said, “We were trying to figure out how to show our appreciation to teachers who have gone above and beyond during this time. And we want to help local restaurants too.”
She said, “I’ve been blown away with what the teachers have done and kept smiles on their faces. We’ve always appreciated teachers, but now we realize the challenges they’ve faced.”
Schools throughout Kentucky closed on March 16 and finished the academic year with distance learning.
That put an extra burden on both students and teachers.
Ford said the gift cards came from several restaurants.
She said all the sponsors “really stepped up” to raise money for the salute to teachers.
The group included Riney Hancock CPAs, EM Ford, Old National Bank, Weed Man Lawn Care, Hagan’s Outdoor Equipment, Regional Land Title Co, Hartz Contracting, Our Technology Group, Thompson Homes and Evergreen Lawn Care.
A letter that accompanied the gift cards says, “We would like to thank you for all your hard work and all that you do for the children of Owensboro/Daviess County. You make a difference in our community and we appreciate you.”
Teacher Appreciation Week ended Friday.
It’s been sponsored by the National PTA each year since 1984.
