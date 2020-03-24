Owensboro industries are mostly operating as usual, but many businesses across the city have been closed as “non essential” because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of our employers are classified as essential,” Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said Monday. “We have a pretty diverse set of companies here. Some are taking it day to day and some are continuing operations as usual.”
But, she said, “There’s concern about workers finding child care and staying healthy because you need bodies to run production.”
Candance Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said, “85% to 90% of our membership is small businesses. And all of them are concerned.”
She said she didn’t have figures on how many chamber members have had to close in the past week.
“They have resilience,” she said. “They wouldn’t be in business if they didn’t. All the ones who can be open are open.”
Johnson said, “So far, I haven’t heard any worries that companies may not survive this. Everybody is hoping for the best.”
She said some expansion plans have been put on hold, but other companies “seem to be moving forward.”
Johnson said, “I had a request for information about Daviess County from a company last week and an inquiry about incentives from another company on Friday. We’re continuing to video conference with prospects.”
She said, “Several companies are affected by projects being shut down at plant sites. Supply chain is a challenge and so is child care with employees having to take off.”
Glenmore Distillery had to close briefly when an employee tested positive for coronavirus, she said. But the plant announced that it would return to production on Monday.
Johnson said she wasn’t aware of any companies with between 10 and 99 employees planning layoffs.
Brake said the chamber is working with members to help them access information about Small Business Administration loans.
A webinar on that subject is scheduled for members on Tuesday, March 24, she said.
“We are working one-on-one with many members who are trying to navigate the new regulations, the possibility of accessing financing and credit, essential vs. non-essential service designations, new unemployment laws and hopefully the federal legislative coronavirus response,” Brake said.
“There is such rapid change,” she said. “Our goal is to serve the small business members so that they can make it through. We know there is an end to this, we just need to help them get through to the other side. And we will do everything we can do to make that happen for each member.”
The community will be stronger than before when the pandemic is over and people return to work, Brake said.
The National Federation of Independent Business Research Center said Monday that 76% of small businesses nationally have been impacted by the pandemic.
It added that “23% are experiencing supply chain disruptions, 54% slower sales and 9% sick employees. The 9% of owners citing sick employees likely responded out of heightened concern and precautions with sick employees showing some signs of cold or flu-like symptoms, but not necessarily because they have employees who have tested positive for the virus.”
The organization said, “About 68% of small business owners are “very” concerned about its potential impact on their business. Another 23% are somewhat concerned and 9% are slightly concerned.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
