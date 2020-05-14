Several business owners and managers have contacted Green River District Health Department officials recently, seeking advice about reopening this month.
On Monday, state officials allowed seven types of businesses, including professional services, pet grooming and vehicle dealerships, to return to work — as long as they could meet certain requirements.
Next week, government offices, funeral services, retail and restaurants will follow. State plans include a phased-in approach through July.
From corporate leaders to shop owners, people want to know the proper steps to take, said Clay Horton, public health director. In some cases, they’ve asked health department officials to participate in online employee meetings to ensure their plans meet state requirements.
“It’s a good sign that you have people being proactive,” Horton said.
Preparation for reopening requires more than a quick read through state guidance at Healthy atWork.ky.gov, he said.
For starters, no owner or manager should expect work to resume as it was prior to the virus, Horton said. The pandemic ushered in a new reality, and every business must make changes.
And it’s far more than wearing personal protective equipment and face masks.
A few examples include:
Manufacturing environments should stagger times for employee arrivals, breaks and lunches to reduce the number of people gathering at one time. Businesses should look for alternatives to high-touch time clock systems or be able to sanitize them between each use.
If more than one person must ride in a vehicle together, they must maximize their physical distance and wear face masks.
Professional offices should use digital files as opposed to paper forms as much as possible. Interoffice communication should not take place in person but over the phone or an online platform.
Employees must wear face masks in commonly traveled work areas. Work stations must be properly ventilated and sanitized.
Each industry has its own set of requirements.
“Don’t look at it as a regulatory hurdle or trying to meet the letter of the law with minimum requirements,” Horton said. “It’s the foundation of your strategy to successfully stay open without people becoming infected.”
Protecting employees is a major concern, he said. Through April, a significant portion of GRDHD’s confirmed cases were linked to employees at essential worksites that didn’t close during the pandemic.
Rebooting the economy means more employees returning to work; therefore, exposure risks will increase.
The reopening process must be done correctly, Gov. Andy Beshear says often during daily coronavirus briefings. If owners and managers don’t follow guidelines, it could cause a spike in cases. If that happens, Beshear said, it might be necessary to close parts of the economy again.
“Our economy is on the line here,” Beshear said Tuesday. “We have to do this right.”
The governor has cautioned: Just because a business is allowed to open on a certain date doesn’t mean it should. Owners and managers must be sure they can meet or exceed the state’s Healthy at Work guidelines.
Horton recommends owners and managers put a great deal of thought into their Healthy at Work strategies.
“I hope people don’t become too impatient,” Horton said. “I hope they take it slow.”
GRDHD’s number of new cases has been on the decline recently, even with increased testing. Because of the virus’ incubation period, it will take about two weeks before the region will know if restarting the economy Monday caused an increase in cases.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
