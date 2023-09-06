I left my phone in Newburgh a few weeks ago, when I was there looking at stone slabs. It was a Saturday, and we only had a half hour before the noon closing, and somehow I laid it down on a counter and didn’t discover it until too late to retrieve it. This wasn’t the horror and nightmare one might suppose.
My sister was distressed on my behalf, but I was surprisingly sanguine about it. I was looking forward to being incommunicado for the next 48 hours. But then I got reasonable, or what I am told is reasonable, and purchased a pay-as-you go phone as a safety move. But it irked me, because, while the phone wasn’t expensive, the SIM card was, and it is expiring even as I write this.
I came to an uneasy truce with the whole thing by calling it a “burner,” which tricked me into thinking I am more edgy, with a past. A few days later and I am driving down 25th Street, and I don’t know why, but the afternoon took on a surreal kind of glow. I saw at least seven different sets of people, some alone, some huddled together under shade trees, the afternoon sun slanting, eerie quiet all around, and each one with a phone, necks bending. The only thing existing for them were their illuminated screens.
It was bizarre. What would a time traveler think to see such a thing? Who is paying attention? No one. No one at all. It gives me the creeps if I think about it too long.
Months and months ago I thought I should write about sandwiches, in particular the way our British cousins and Europeans eschew mayonnaise and mustard for good, old-fashioned butter. Butter, I say. Watch any British movie or TV show where someone is slapping together two pieces of bread and ham together, and you will see what I mean. Even my Czech friends do it.
I didn’t write about it because I thought it was stupid and also it would tip my hand to you, gentle reader, that I have truly run out of things to say. But then, last night, I ran across a news article talking about just this thing, and in the oldest newspaper in America, thank you very much.
The writer called it a “food hack,” and I could have kicked myself for not trusting my gut. Because this is exactly how I enjoy my ham sandwiches, my turkey sandwiches, and I will not apologize. Perhaps I tried it first out of curiosity, but I am telling you, it is good. Good and even better than mayonnaise, and I am one who can eat Hellman’s straight from the jar. I can’t explain it. It has something to do with mouth feel and subtlety, and you are missing the boat if you don’t at least try it.
The article went on to say that it is also the practice for sandwich building in the middle of the country, and my Oklahoma-born grandmother sometimes buttered our sandwiches when she forgot herself. Then it was terribly upsetting, like tantrum-throwing bothersome, because when you are 3 years old, food must be exactly as you expect it, in every way, or your world is ending.
For some toddlers it is their clothes. There can be no tight or loose fitting sweatshirts, no itchy fabrics. No wet cuffs, ever. That was never me. I could walk around with my shoes on the wrong feet for hours. Who has time to sit down and change them? But food, don’t even try to slip me a fast one.
A misplaced phone and buttering a sandwich have nothing to do with each other, in any discernible fashion. But somehow, together, they have brought me a simple peace and joy.
I turn my phone off, leave it at home, or at least in my purse, when I’m visiting the babies or sharing a meal. And any excuse to eat more butter, what is more joyful that?
