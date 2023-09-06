I left my phone in Newburgh a few weeks ago, when I was there looking at stone slabs. It was a Saturday, and we only had a half hour before the noon closing, and somehow I laid it down on a counter and didn’t discover it until too late to retrieve it. This wasn’t the horror and nightmare one might suppose.

My sister was distressed on my behalf, but I was surprisingly sanguine about it. I was looking forward to being incommunicado for the next 48 hours. But then I got reasonable, or what I am told is reasonable, and purchased a pay-as-you go phone as a safety move. But it irked me, because, while the phone wasn’t expensive, the SIM card was, and it is expiring even as I write this.

