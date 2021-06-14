ButterCream Bakery opening in Fordsville

Jessica Sorrentino opened ButterCream Bakery in Hartford two years ago.
But she got sick, had to close for a while and then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Now, with COVID-19 in retreat, and her health restored, she’s reopening the bakery at 8 E. Main St. in Fordsville.
That’s the former Mom’s Kitchen location.
Sorrentino said she plans a soft opening on June 22, with a grand opening following four days later.
Despite the name, ButterCream is more than a bakery.
It will offer lunch with a variety of sandwiches, including pulled pork, turkey bacon, turkey cheddar and more.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Sorrentino said the business got its start seven years ago, when she was a single mom living in Owensboro.
“My kids were wanting a custom cake,” she said. “I decided to try to make one myself, rather than order one.”
Then, friends started asking her to make one for them too.
And a new business was born.
The custom cakes “are one of a kind,” Sorrentino said. “You won’t find another one like them.”
Fordsville is about 30 minutes from Owensboro on Kentucky 54.
“A lot of my clients live in Owensboro,” Sorrentino said.
A custom cake can take from four hours to 24 hours to create, she said.
“I worked a whole week on one once,” Sorrentino said.
She also has cupcakes and case cakes available.
Her website says, “Once a month, we’ll donate a cake to a family that cannot provide a custom cake for someone they love. We know custom cakes are not a need, or not necessarily something that could change a life, but if we can put a smile in someone’s heart, it will make a world of difference to us, and hopefully create memories that will last a lifetime.”
The bakery has a staff of four, counting Sorrentino.
She said people who want to order cakes can call 775-442-3204, visit her Facebook page or check her Instagram account.
But Facebook is the fastest way to reach her, she said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.