Thursday morning, hundreds of people filled the parking lot of the Owensboro Sportscenter, looking for deals at the Owensboro City Surplus Auction.
There were plenty of potential deals on display both inside the Sportscenter and across the north parking lot. A line of school buses were parked near a number of riding mowers, push lawn mowers and heavy equipment.
“Imagine taking all those school buses and turning them into campers,” Leanna Parker said, as she and her husband browsed the long lines of vehicles.
The couple was mostly window shopping, but Parker said, “I might bid.”
Machine shop tools, including table saws, sat near a long line of decommissioned police SUVs. Pickup trucks, police patrol cars with their insignia removed and confiscated passenger cars were also lined up.
Inside the Sportscenter, people bid on computers, office machines and furniture, ornate couches and even jewelry.
City Purchasing Manager Kalyn Fox said officials won’t know how much was raised until they meet with officials from Kurtz Auction and Realty, who managed the bidding.
“It went well,” Fox said Thursday afternoon. It was “another successful year.”
Roger Richards and his son, D.J. Richards, came to the auction with an eye out for a work vehicle.
“I need a truck, and I thought now would be a good time,” Roger Richards said. “If I get a good deal, I’ll get it.
“For what I want to do with it, it doesn’t have to be nice.”
The family is a regular at the auction.
“We have been down here every year,” Roger Richards said. “I bought a cop car here years ago.”
When Richards can’t find a deal, “I just watch other people spend all their money,” he said.
Steven Webb was at his first auction Thursday.
“I’m just looking for a deal,” Webb said. He was curious to see if the inflated car market would also affect the vehicle prices at auction.
“It’s just going to depend on the bidding,” Webb said.
Kenny Vaught, of Central City, came to the auction hoping to find vehicles he could fix up and resell at this auto lot, Vaught’s Auto Sales.
“I’m more after trucks,” he said. “Trucks are what’s hard to buy right now. We’re car dealers, so I’m always watching for used cars.”
Donna Lewis was hoping to have good luck at the auction.
“I’m looking for a truck and a car,” Lewis said. “Mine is broke down. I ride the bus right now. As long as it drives, it’s OK.”
