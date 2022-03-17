A new name will appear on the ballot for the race of mayor of Calhoun.
Bruce Cabbage, 64, of Calhoun officially declared his candidacy earlier this month in the hopes of being able to give back to the place that he has called home since moving to the city in 1997.
“I like Calhoun. It’s a pretty little town and the people there are good to work with and be around,” Cabbage said. “I’ve been on the city council for 18 years and I think I have something to offer.”
Cabbage is currently running unopposed, as current mayor Ron Coleman will not be seeking a second term in office.
Born and raised in Sacramento, Cabbage has had a soft spot for the county, noting it’s the community and the residents that made him never leave.
“I like the people in McLean County,” Cabbage said. “You have friends and neighbors there and you know who your neighbors are and if you need anything, they’re there for you or you’ll help them. That’s just the way it is in McLean County — no matter whether you live in Calhoun, Livermore, Sacramento; everybody helps one another.”
Cabbage graduated from McLean County High School in 1975 before heading into the workforce at United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) Peabody Mine Construction in Rockport.
Additionally, Cabbage took on roles as an emergency medical technician (EMT) with the Sacramento Fire Department and McLean County Emergency Medical Services. He began with the fire department as a captain at 18, before becoming chief in 1998 of the Calhoun City Fire Department.
He was involved on the board for McLean County Planning and Zoning for two years.
Currently, Cabbage works as the facilities and project manager at Owensboro Riverport Authority where he is immersed and familiar with governmental policies and construction.
Cabbage is also the chairman of the Myer Creek Park board, serves as a city councilman for the city of Calhoun and is on the county’s Ag Fair board.
“There’s a lot of things I think that I can bring to the mayor’s office,” Cabbage said. “We have some good people who work for the city and they’ll be good to work with. I’m looking forward to it. I’m hoping I get elected.”
Particularly, Cabbage is proud of how the park has been faring off the past few years and hopes that this will trickle into goals he has in mind for Calhoun as a whole.
“There’s a lot of improvements (at the park) and there’s a lot of things that I want to see in Calhoun,” Cabbage said. “I think our riverfront is probably one thing we need to do a lot of improvement on. There’s a lot of people that use the riverfront down there and we’ve actually had lots of people in council meetings talk about how we wish we could expand it and do some work down there.”
Other areas Cabbage wants to improve is the city’s walking park and playground located on Walnut Street across from the former location of the McLean County Home Place building, addressing concerns for sidewalks that are in “deplorable shape” and looking to help businesses with making upgrades to their existing facilities by looking into grant opportunities through organizations like Green River Area Development District (GRADD).
“GRADD is so good to work with,” Cabbage said. “I know several people at GRADD that work over there who can help secure grants. …There’s a lot of grant money out there and you just got to be able to go after it and I think that’s something that I have the ability to do and work with GRADD because they have some grant writers that will go to bat for you.”
While Cabbage is happy to see the recent success of Calhoun receiving funds such as the $100,000 to repair the city’s water tank and maintain water quality and new businesses opening, he hopes that he is also able to preserve older homes and buildings in order to keep a “nostalgic look” and finding ways to help revamp some of the city’s older infrastructure such as waterlines that will need some attention in the next couple of years.
Another hope of Cabbage’s is to build a new fire department, which he believes is an effort that concerns both the city and the county, noting that although there are several throughout the county, the current facility is cluttered and personnel are restricted on what they can do.
“...Some of the mayors in the past wouldn’t go for these grants and try to get money. They were just kind of like, humdrum — just let things go as they (were),” Cabbage said.
If elected, Cabbage plans to continue working closely with Judge-Executive Curtis Dame while trying to find ways to collaborate with other mayors in the county to make improvements that will benefit everyone, such as building a better relationship with McLean County Regional Water Commission (MCRWC) among other entities.
Though Cabbage admits that he has had frequent support to run for mayor before, he said that he has more time now to be able to devote to running for the position and is starting to think about his future.
“I’ll be 65 in September, so I’m starting to think about retirement …,” Cabbage said.
His full-time job also allows him to have more flexibility to be able to dedicate his time to meeting and serving the citizens’ needs, while he will also be in close proximity while at work to attend GRADD meetings on a consistent basis.
Regarding his experience in a number of sectors, Cabbage hopes to lead through being accessible and personable by getting out and talking to the people to find out what they want that will help benefit the city.
Cabbage already has some goals in mind if elected, which includes creating a more accessible entryway for the Dollar General located at the intersection of Kentucky Highways 81 and 136 while also seeking a new business opportunity to replace Walgreens in Kentucky Highway 81, which will be relocating in the near future.
Above all, Cabbage wants voters to know that he wants to be a mayor that they can depend on.
“I care about the people in Calhoun,” Cabbage said. “I’m going to do whatever I can to keep the city in good condition like it is now financially and physically. And if somebody has a problem, I’ll be there to work through them and work with them.”
