The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of life, including the ability of the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services to place children in foster care.
While the cabinet is still placing children, foster parents have less of an ability to take additional children because of the pandemic.
The agency is looking for additional foster parents and is holding online training sessions to replace in-person training that normally takes place.
“The number of approved foster homes has not decreased,” cabinet spokeswoman Anya Weber said in a written response to questions. “However, the capacity for families to take additional children has decreased due to the additional challenges many families are facing.”
Like many people during the crisis, foster parents are dealing with issues such as job loss and anxiety of parents, children and relatives. Some are trying to balance working from home with providing child care to kids who normally would be in school during the workday, Weber said.
“These challenges contribute to a decreased capacity to take additional children during these times,” Weber said. “Staff and community partners are committed to supporting our current foster families now more than ever, and are offering ongoing training and support virtually.
“The need for new foster homes to meet the needs of children entering care is great,” Weber said.
Fewer people are being licensed to become foster parents due to the in-person training being halted for the crisis. The criteria for approving foster parents is the same, Weber said.
“The department is offering virtual informational meetings and pre-service classes for families interested in becoming approved foster parents during this time,” Weber said.
People interested in becoming foster parents can get more information at the Cabinet’s website, www.chfs.ky.gov/kyfaces, or by calling 800-232-KIDS.
“The department is still placing children, but as is consistently the case, has an imperative need for more homes to meet the needs of the children who are currently in care and newly entering care,” Weber said. “Children are placed outside of their communities and away from their siblings due to the lack of capacity for meeting the needs of the children served, specifically older youth, sibling groups and minority children.”
The Cabinet’s Department for Community Based Services investigates reports of child abuse and neglect. With schools closed and people sheltering at home, there has been a decline in those reports, Weber said.
“The department is seeing lower rates of reporting, with approximately 45 (to) 50% fewer reports than we expect to see based on previous years,” Weber said. “ … While it is too early to know the comprehensive impact of COVID-19 on our child welfare measures — and more importantly, the children and families we serve — we are concerned that during stay-at-home orders, fewer child contacts means fewer observations of suspected abuse or neglect.”
The decision to close schools and child care centers, while necessary, has “forced some children closer to adult caregivers who may not be safe,” Weber said. “We have begun and continue to analyze our child protective services data, including reporting sources, case characteristics and substantiations. In time, we can evaluate numbers and trends from our reporting sources.”
DCBS workers “rely on the public to make reports of suspected child abuse and neglect,” Weber said.
Suspected child abuse can be reported anonymously. To make a report, call (877) KYSAFE1. State law requires that suspected cases of child abuse and neglect be reported.
Children being placed in foster care, and foster parents, are being screened for COVID-19 if testing is recommended, Weber said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
